Campaigns and elections: State Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, will formally announce his candidacy for state Senate District 25 on Monday.

Boatman is in his third term representing House District 67 in southeast Tulsa. He has a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Tulsa and master’s in Christian counseling from Southwestern Theological Seminary, and is a co-founder of Global Holdings, a payment processing services company.

Earlier this week, SD 25 incumbent Joe Newhouse announced he will not seek reelection next year.

Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie said she is a Republican candidate for SD 33, which will be open next year because of term limits.

Gillespie was elected to the Broken Arrow City Council in 2019 and became vice mayor in 2021. She has a mass communications from Oklahoma Christian University and more than 30 years in sales.

Pardonne-moi: Former Ottawa County District Court Judge Robert E. Reavis II was appointed to the state Pardon and Parole Board by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Reavis, of Miami, was district judge from 1994 to 2018 and has worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs the past five years.

“Judge Reavis is an honorable and thoughtful man,” said Chief Justice John Kane. “We served in northeast Oklahoma at the same time as trial court judges. His ability to review cases, assess problems and render decisions will make him an excellent member of the Pardon and Parole Board.”

Resignation: State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, resigned effective Sept. 1.

Martinez, vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, pleaded guilty earlier this month to felony non-driving DUI. He also pleaded guilty to a DUI in 2014.

State law prohibits felons from serving in the Legislature, although there was some question as to whether that applied in Martinez’ case because he received a deferred sentence.

A special election will be held to complete the current term.

Meetings and events: A car pool to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting in Oklahoma City will meet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Kash Patel is scheduled to appear with the previously announced Lara Trump at Sheridan Church on Sept. 10. See sheridan.church for details.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement will hold an employment law seminar 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Sept. 14, at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. Register at oag.ok.gov.

The Attorney General’s office and the Oklahoma Press Association will have a series of Open Meetings and Open Records Act seminars this fall, including 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Tulsa Technology Center Riverside Campus, 801 E. 91st St.

Bottom lines: Former Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling has opened a business development consulting firm, called NexTo, in a joint venture with another Enid-based company, Retail Attractions. … state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, and Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, are Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart legislators of the year.

