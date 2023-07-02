Help wanted: The Tulsa County Election Board is cranking up its recruiting efforts for the 2024 elections, with training sessions beginning this month.

“Since 2020 we have seen a steady decrease in the number of people willing to work elections,” said Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. “We are working now to recruit civic minded individuals to serve their community in this critical upcoming Presidential election year.”

Freeman said she expects large turnouts, even for a presidential year, in 2024.

“We will need all hands on deck and an abundance of poll workers to serve our voters,” she said.

Fully staffing the county’s 251 precincts requires a minimum of 800 trained workers, with 850 preferred.

The job currently pays $100 to $110 per day, depending on position, plus mileage if applicable. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Tulsa County and attend a one-day training class.

Prospective workers can apply online at bit.ly/tulsacountypollworkers or by going to tulsacounty.org and clicking on “Elections” and then “Poll Workers.”

Band aid: Oklahoma has a total of $1.2 billion to spend on high speed internet expansion after the announcement of a $797.4 million federal grant.

All of the $1.2 billion is through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, which is intended to extend internet access into underserved and hard-to-reach areas. The five-year program is being administered through the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

Officials say 700,000 of the state’s 4 million people do not have broadband access.

BA bucks: Stretches of Elm Place, Lynn Lane and Aspen Avenue in Broken Arrow will get makeovers with the help of a $5.84 million federal grant.

The project calls for improvements to the first two streets between Kenosha and Albany streets, including new interchanges with the Broken Arrow Expressway. Aspen from 46th Street to 51st Street is also included.

The project also includes several miles of new sidewalks and almost two miles of multipurpose trail.

Oh, SNAP: The accounts of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in Tulsa and 11 other Oklahoma counties will be credited automatically with 45% of their June benefit to offset food lost because of June’s bad weather.

Other counties included are Atoka, Creek, Johnston, Mayes, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers and Wagoner.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ruled that more than half of all households in these storm-affected counties sustained extended power losses, affecting their ability to maintain safe temperatures for perishable food, according to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Campaigns and elections: Former state Sen. Kyle Loveless of Oklahoma City has gone to work for WPA Intelligence, a Washington-based polling firm with Oklahoma ties.

Park pick: Oklahoma Tourism Director Shelley Zumwalt’s choice to lead the state park system is an interesting one — long-time Oklahoma Public Employees Association Executive Director Sterling Zearley.

Zearley spent 23 years with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department before leaving to become OPEA executive director in 2007. On Friday he became the fourth person in less than two years to have the title director of state parks.

A state sale: Instead of an estate sale, Oklahoma is having a state sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday at the Jim Thorpe Building, 2101 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services is selling surplus furniture, artwork, office equipment, appliances, televisions and other items on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those wishing to attend must register by noon Wednesday at bit.ly/statesurplussale.

Homework: Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, OK’d 61 interim studies on subjects ranging from composting for roadside stabilization to nuclear power.

Although some lead to nothing, interim studies conducted between sessions usually telegraph coming legislation. Two members want to look into nuclear power, and several are interested in aspects of mental health.

DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — and ESG — environmental, social and governance — are still sore points, judging by the interim study requests. So is judicial reform — often a euphemism for less judicial independence — which is the subject of two requests.

Labor pool: Tulsa’s and Oklahoma’s unemployment rates rose from April to May but remained below 3% and below the rates of the same month a year ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an unadjusted rate of 2.9% for both Tulsa and Oklahoma in May. For Tulsa, that compared to 2.3% in April and 3.1% in May 2022.

The state’s unemployment rate was 2.2% in April and 3% in May 2022.

The state’s labor force grew by almost 38,000, to 1.93 million, from May 2022 to May 2023.

Metro Tulsa nonfarm payrolls reached 461,100, an increase of 8,600 over the previous year. Statewide, payrolls increased by 36,200 to 1.73 million.

Big gulp: Oklahoma was allocated a little over $1 million in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Community grant program. The money is for water system improvements for communities that would not otherwise be able to afford them.

Cool stuff: The Department of Human Services is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (known as LIHEAP) and the Summer Cooling and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) programs.

LIHEAP and LIHWAP help households meet utility costs during extreme weather.

Registration is at OKDHSLive.org.

Check: Audits of elections for the first half of 2023 came back clean, the Oklahoma State Election Board reported.

Meetings and events: July’s Heart of the Party meeting is rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 10 at Baxter’s Interurban Grill because of the July 4 holiday.

Republican City Councilors Christian Bengel, Jeannie Cue and Jayme Fowler will speak to the Republican Men’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. July 12 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, will be the featured speaker at the Rogers County Republican Party Patriot Dinner at 6 p.m. July 13 at Rogers State University’s Taylor Center in Claremore.

Call Bill Pearson at 918-899-9263 for information.

Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt’s first Hope-Driven Coaching Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 at the University of Tulsa. Speakers include former University of Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale and football coaches Bill Blankenship, Joe Blankenship and Rick Jones.

Details and registration for the free event are at hopedrivencoachingclinictulsa.eventbrite.com.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

