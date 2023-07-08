Survey says: A poll released last week but conducted in early June shows former President Donald Trump almost 10 points underwater with Oklahoma voters.

Only 44.6% of the 302 likely voters surveyed by SoonerPoll.com said they have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 54% with an unfavorable opinion.

Sixty percent of the sample group identified as Republican.

Trump still fared better than President Joe Biden, but by only 8 percentage points. Trump beat Biden by 33 percentage points in Oklahoma’s 2020 presidential election.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s favorability rating came in at 45.5%, compared to 53.7% unfavorable, and the Oklahoma Republican Party was at 50.9% — roughly the same percentage that viewed the Oklahoma Democratic Party unfavorably.

Over and out: State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, abruptly announced his resignation after accepting a job heading the Lawton Chamber of Commerce.

Montgomery, 31, was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2016 and the state Senate in 2018. He was reelected just last year. A special election will be called to choose a replacement.

Montgomery’s Senate District 32 encompasses the northwest half of Comanche County, including most of Lawton as well as Fort Sill, Cache and Medicine Park.

Left behind: The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the state’s cybersecurity agency said six databases found on an external server have been deleted.

The databases contained clients’ personal information. ODVA Interim Director Greg Slavonic said it appeared that none of the data had been inappropriately accessed.

Officials said the databases were inadvertently left on the contracted servers after ODVA’s website migrated to a system maintained by the state in 2020.

On the boardwalk: Gov. Kevin Stitt and the rest of the country’s chief executives will be taking that Coast City bus down to Atlantic City this week for the National Governors Association convention.

Stitt and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are scheduled to lead a discussion on “Governors’ Actions to Accelerate Infrastructure Projects.”

Meetings and events: Tulsa Public Schools parent Ashley Daly will be discussing advocacy with Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Democratic Federation of Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Prior to that meeting, at 5:30 p.m., a new book club will meet to discuss “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America,” by Carol Anderson.

City Councilor Laura Bellis will speak to the Tulsa County Democratic Party’s monthly gathering at 6 p.m. July 25 at Schusterman-Benson Library, 3333 E. 32nd Place.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World



