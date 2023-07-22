Foodie: Gov. Kevin Stitt is scheduled to appear on an episode of a program called “Breaking Bread,” which according to its publicity involves host Alexander Heffner eating and talking with political leaders from across the country.

The program is being aired by Bloomberg, but Heffner is billed as the host of PBS’ “The Open Mind,” which is broadcast by the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority on Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Stitt, coincidentally, tried to shut down OETA during a snit with the state Senate this spring.

No broadcast date has been released for Stitt’s appearance on “Breaking Bread,” but he and Heffner will forego chicken fried steak at Jimmy’s Roundup and Fried Pies in favor of carne asada tacos at San Marcos in Oklahoma City.

Still working: Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remained significantly lower than the nation’s in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Statewide unemployment stood at 2.7% for the month, compared to 3.6% for the nation as a whole.

Total employment was more than 1.7 million, an increase of 33,900 from the same month a year ago.

Campaigns and elections: Stitt called an Oct. 10 special election to fill vacant state Senate District 32, which is primarily the city of Lawton.

Bottom lines: Stitt’s office said 572 “underutilized” state-owned vehicles have been taken out of service, resulting in savings of $5.15 million. … Stitt was on Fox Business talking about “environmental extremists” and Chinese mining for rare earth minerals. … Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, was among 90 state legislators attending a White House meeting on child care access. … The Cherokee Nation will be topping out the $10 million Woody Hair Community Center in Kenwood on Monday. … Oklahoma’s share of a $295.6 million Land Water Conservation Fund dispersal for local outdoor recreation came to a tad over $4 million. … The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, which has a considerable presence in Tulsa, opened an office at 15 E. 16th St.

