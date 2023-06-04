Drug money: Oklahoma will receive $1.27 million as its share of a $102.5 million settlement between drug manufacturer Indivior and 42 states, Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office said last week.

Indivior makes Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleged Indivior made non-substantive changes to the drug in order to maintain its patent-protected monopoly.

The ploy, known as “product hopping,” allows manufacturers to avoid competition from generics by claiming to have patented a new and improved form of a drug.

The settlement heads off a trial set for September.

Growing green: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 Administrator Earthea Nance was in the Tulsa area last week to visit some eco-friendly farms in the city and outside of it.

Joined by officials from the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts, Nance observed several “urban farms that supply fresh food to environmental justice neighborhoods and a visit with Black and underserved farmers working to improve water quality,” according to a press release.

Among the stops were Resilient Growers in Skiatook, Better Day Farms in Tulsa, the T.J. Love farm in Wagoner County and Pryor Creek in Mayes County, which the EPA said is a “success story in water-quality improvement” because of farmers’ conservation efforts.

Help wanted: The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says putting a staff member at Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., for three hours, two days a week, was so successful it is now in 10 locations statewide and plans to open three more in June.

“Workforce is a team sport, and co-locating enables our staff to customize efforts based on the outcomes we want to see,” said OESC Chief Executive Officer Trae Rahill. “It should be easier for individuals and companies to do business with us, and adequate access is part of our customer service equation.”

Most of the offices are in rural county seats at places such as libraries and government offices.

Under the dome: With Gov. Kevin Stitt saying he’ll allow the fiscal year 2024 budget package to become law without signing it, the Legislature will have to decided whether to continue its current, albeit recessed, special session.

As things stand now, the special session will end on June 12 unless the House and Senate adjourn earlier or take action to extend the session.

The House still hasn’t voted on a couple of Senate budget bills, including money to finish the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in Tulsa and a measure restoring the Oklahoma Tourism Commission’s oversight and administrative powers.

Two Republican dissenters, Reps. Tom Gann, R-Inola, and Rick West, R-Heavener, have filed a special session joint resolution seeking a constitutional amendment to further limit annual spending increases and providing for what amounts to taxpayer rebates in fat revenue years.

Gann and West voted against party leadership on several budget measures this year, so getting HJR 1001x to the floor, even if the House actually meets during the remainder of the special session, could be difficult for them.

State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, noted that while the budget includes “a very large amount of funding ($600 million over three years) for school vouchers, couched in the language of tax credits,” but not “$200,000 to $300,000” for the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center in Oklahoma City.”

Labor: Non-farm payrolls reached almost 1.73 million in April, up 6,200 from the previous month and nearly 35,000 from the same month a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The Tulsa MSA added 3,200 jobs from March to April, to just under 460,000, and was up 8,100 from the previous April.

Meetings and events: Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice Executive Director Phil Armstrong will be guest speaker for the Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen will have a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call-in number is 888-480-3675.

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee will speak to the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 71st St.

Bottom lines: This may come as a surprise to some, but a recent study rated Oklahoma’s roads and bridges sixth-best in the nation. … Oklahoma was one of 18 states to file another lawsuit against the Biden administration over immigration policy. … The Republican Governors Association, of which Stitt is a member, asked the Biden administration to withdraw proposed changes to fees charged for federally insured home loans.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

