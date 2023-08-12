Capital punishment: Oklahomans still like their death penalty, recent polling by Oklahoma City-based Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates indicates.

About two-thirds of those questioned for CHS' quarterly Sooner Survey said they favor capital punishment. Sooner Survey's Pat McFerron said that's consistent with the firm's previous polling on the issue and with the vote on a 2016 state question on the matter.

In his analysis of his polling on criminal justice, McFerron said Oklahomans don't want innocent people executed but also don't want the death penalty abolished. They don't want low-level offenders incarcerated but don't see alternatives to jail or rehabilitation as priorities.

School fight: State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, a 2024 candidate for mayor, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has "decided to gamble with the lives of 35,000 children to settle a personal conflict with one individual.”

In a written statement, Nichols didn't specify which individual, but he appeared to mean Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist.

“I have reached out to Superintendent Walters’ office for a meeting and received no response. His behavior shows a lack of serious commitment to our students and a lack of credibility as our state’s top education official," Nichols said.

Gross: Tax payments to the state treasury continued slowing in July, with oil and gas taxes leading the way, Treasurer Todd Russ reported.

Gross revenue — all taxes paid to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds — was $1.32 billion, down $61.1 million or 4.4%, from the same month a year ago.

Income and sales and use taxes, the two largest revenue streams, were modestly higher, but gross production revenue fell by more than half to $88.3 million.

Motor vehicle taxes and a category that includes more than 60 taxes, among them motor fuel, medical marijuana and tobacco, were also off, although not as steeply.

Office hours: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen's staff is holding satellite office hours to help constituents across the district during late August. These include:

Aug. 21: 8 a.m.-noon, Miami City Hall Banquet Room, 159 Fifth Ave. Northwest, Miami; 2-6 p.m., Pryor Public Library meeting room, 505 E. Graham Ave., Pryor.

Aug. 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Muskogee Public Library Southeast Room, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville.

Aug. 25: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room, 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.

Reshuffle: Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order transferring the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development from the Department of Commerce to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and giving the OESC control of all money coming into the state through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Funding from that law currently is spread out among several state and local agencies.

Meetings and events: Third Congressional District Chairwoman Sarah Carnes will be featured at the Creek County Democratic Party's August potluck dinner, 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow.

Campaigns and elections: Democrats Charles Wilkes and Michelle McCane have registered campaign committees for state House District 72 with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

McCane is a Tulsa Public Schools library media specialist. Wilkes is a political and economic development consultant.

HD 72 incumbent Monroe Nichols, also a Democrat, says he will run for Tulsa mayor next year.

• Energy tycoon Harold Hamm hosted a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club last week.

• Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairman Bruce Niemi and Republican Chairwoman Ronda Vuillemont-Smith encouraged local businesses to allow employees paid time off to work the polls during elections.

Officials say they are up against a severe shortage of election workers.

• Lawton Democrat Johnny Jernigan is a candidate for the state Senate District 32 special election in December.

Medicaid: Oklahoma was one of almost 40 states flagged by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for "high" Medicaid termination rates as eligibility requirements are again enforced.

Eligibility was not checked during the COVID-19 epidemic, allowing many people to remain insured on Medicaid after their incomes began to rise. In May, 35% of Oklahoma Medicaid renewals considered were terminated for procedural rather than eligibility reasons.

Procedural termination generally means the recipient missed an appointment, failed to submit paperwork or did not return a telephone call.

In deed: The Tulsa County Clerk's Office launched a new free service that notifies owners when documents related to their property are filed.

To sign up, see "Recording Notification Service" at countyclerk.tulsacounty.org.

Raised hackles: Carter County prosecutors charged seven people, including a prominent member of the state's cockfighting community, in connection with a June raid on a pit northwest of Ardmore.

Chance Campo of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission was charged with servicing and facilitating a cockfight, a felony, and with attending a cockfight, which is a misdemeanor.

Signs: Death Penalty Action, the organization trying to save Anthony Sanchez from a Sept. 21 execution for the 1996 murder of Juli Busken, has taken out three billboards in McAlester urging reconsideration of evidence in the case.

Bottom lines: Broken Arrow reported $6.8 million in sales and use tax receipts for July, a slight increase over the same month a year ago. … Former congressman and presidential candidate Allen West spoke to the Owasso Area Republican Women's Club last week.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

