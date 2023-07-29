Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gov standings: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is the sixth-least popular governor in the United States — which means he’s still pretty popular, according to Morning Consult’s quarterly evaluation of chief executives.

According to the survey, 51% of Oklahomans approve of Stitt’s job performance, compared to 40% who disapprove, a plus-11 differential.

No governor had a negative net rating, with No. 50 Tina Kotek of Oregon at plus-6 (45%-39%).

That was also the narrowest margin, tied with Tate Reeves (48%-42%) of Mississippi.

The most popular governor remained Phil Scott of Vermont, with a 76% approval rating and a 54 percentage points margin.

Tardy slips: In the same week it was revealed that the Oklahoma State Department of Education plans to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation because of a late report, several Tulsa-area lawmakers dinged the OSDE for being late to tell districts how much federal Title I money they’re receiving for the coming school year.

“I am concerned that this delay means teachers will start the school year without necessary materials because districts had to delay placing orders,” Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former teacher, said in a press release.

“Title I dollars help struggling students achieve,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, a former teacher and administrator. “These tax dollars help provide reading and math interventions with targeted curriculum, class materials, teachers and staff. I am pleased that school districts can finally start building a budget that will help Oklahoma kids.”

Going somewhere? Expect 12 to 18 weeks for passport application processing, U.S. Sen. James Lankford is telling constituents with foreign travel in their plans.

Lankford said requests to his office for passport assistance are five times the normal rate.

“Don’t book your flight until you have your passport in your hands,” Lankford said in a column to constituents. “To give you perspective, if you apply today for a passport, you probably won’t have it in hand until Thanksgiving, even if you pay the extra fee to ‘expedite’ it. I think the State Department needs to get a better definition of ‘expedite.’”

OneVoice: Barry Manilow won’t be there, but the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice task forces begin meeting in August.

As a united legislative agenda for area towns, cities, philanthropic organizations, schools and chambers of commerce, OneVoice has a significant impact on northeastern Oklahoma.

The formulation of that agenda begins with the task forces comprising Tulsa Chamber members and area chamber representatives.

Credit check: S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook for the state of Oklahoma from “stable” to “positive” while maintaining a AA rating.

AA is the second-highest rating, indicating a “very strong” capacity to meet obligations. Most states’ S&P ratings are some form of AA or AAA.

Scholarship winners: Emily Joy Stattler of Mingo Valley Christian and Aileen Heard of Jenks are this year’s winners of the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County scholarships.

Stattler plans to attend Oral Robert University; Heard is headed to Oklahoma State.

Meetings and events: Together Oklahoma will have a listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in OSU-Tulsa’s Tulsa Room, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

State Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, will be featured at the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen has announced several in-person town hall meetings for August, including:

2 p.m. Aug. 15, Salina Town Hall, 321 W. Ferry St., Salina.

4 p.m. Aug. 15, Adair Community Center, 533 E. Main St., Adair.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Adair County Historical Museum & Train Depot, 83065 Highway 59, Stilwell.

8 a.m. Aug. 18, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 110 W. Fifth St., Beggs.

10 a.m. Aug. 18, Warner Public Library, 207 Eighth St., Warner.

Bottom lines: Attorney General Gentner Drummond is one of nine state attorneys general protesting Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. assessments against banks to cover the losses of Silicon Valley and Signature banks. … Tedford and Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, a Tulsa resident, were among the state’s delegation to the recent National Council of Insurance Legislators. … The Freedom From Religion Foundation said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters should resign.

