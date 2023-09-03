Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks, Unc: Federal grants to the state of Oklahoma rose 41% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pew reported last week.

That pushed Uncle Sam’s share of Oklahoma’s state government expenditures to 37% for fiscal year 2021, which was right at the national average. Four of the six surrounding states were above 40%, while Kansas’ 27% was the lowest in the country.

So you say: Lawyers for the top people in state government exchanged insults in pleadings before the Oklahoma Supreme Court last week, signaling a further distancing of legislative leaders and the attorney general from Gov. Kevin Stitt on tribal affairs.

In arguing against Stitt’s lawsuit to overturn veto overrides of two bills dealing with tribal compacts, former Senate President Pro Tem Glenn Coffee, representing current Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall, R-Atoka, essentially writes that Stitt doesn’t know what he’s doing and that the two bills in question “would not have been necessary if the governor was able to put aside his personal vitriol for the tribal nations.”

Coffee’s brief says Stitt “refuses to put the State’s best interests before his own.”

Garry Gaskins, writing for the Attorney General’s Office, takes the side of McCall and Treat and said Stitt’s lawsuit is “simply a continuation of his fruitless and personal war against our tribal neighbors.”

Stitt’s general counsel, Trevor Pemberton, answered with a filing two days later and rebutted the notion that Stitt is “suffering from a constitutional inferiority complex.”

The petition accuses the other side of creating “confusion through countless red herrings and novel interpretations of the law,” “inflammatory rhetoric” and “a rewrite of historical practice.”

School work: A new statewide coalition advocating “community voices in schools” and “equity in funding and school discipline” will hold its first public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard, Bartlesville.

Advance Oklahoma Kids is a cooperative program of Oklahoma Appleseed, the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, the Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

The planned two-hour meeting will include presentations by the sponsoring organizations and an open forum for attendees.

See AdvanceOKKids.org for information.

Hitting the lottery: Officials said the Oklahoma Lottery paid out $22.58 million for a new teacher incentive program that could bump some some teachers’ salaries by as much as $20,000 a year.

There are some catches, though, one of them being that the increases are a one-to-one match. Districts, in other words, have to come up with half the extra money themselves, which conceivably could mean paying other teachers less.

Drug money: The first $23 million from an opioid settlement fund for local governments, including school and career tech districts, was made available last week.

The money will be distributed as grants through an application process. The Opioid Abatement Board, administered through the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, will accept letters of intent to participate through Sept. 27.

Form letters of intent are at oag.ok.gov/opioid-abatement-board.

Gun bust: State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, wants the state to investigate a federal raid on the home of a constituent that resulted in the confiscation of $50,000 to $60,000 worth of guns, according to the homeowner.

Russell Fincher, a teacher and part-time pastor, said he surrendered his federal firearms license during the June encounter, which he said involved more than a dozen Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents.

Fincher indicated that he is mainly a collector who occasionally sells guns at home and at gun shows, but in his description of the raid he said the agent in charge accused him of selling to “gangbangers.”

Fincher said the agent told him the ATF intends to “shut down” gun shows by going after sellers like him.

Bombers beware: State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, a former Tulsa Police Department officer and Union Public Schools director of security, offered his services for the tracing of recent bomb threats against Union and Tulsa schools.

“I take very seriously the matter of school security and will not abide threats made against our children or our educators,” Ford said.

Alt ag: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced more than $4.5 million in grants to Oklahoma, including almost $4 million for nearly 40 alternative energy projects for rural small businesses, including farms and ranches.

Also approved were six grant applications by the state and Oklahoma State University for $545,000 to study and promote specialty crops.

Included is nearly $100,000 to develop a maple syrup industry in the state, and the same amount to explore the feasibility of nonnative goji berries and seaberries as viable crops.

Campaigns and elections: Democrat Charles Wilkes formally announced his candidacy for House District 72, which is being vacated next year by incumbent Monroe Nichols.

Wilkes is a McLain High School graduate with experience in politics, community organizing, nonprofit development, construction and business development.

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, said she will not seek re-election in 2024. A former school administrator, Conley gained attention for her attempts to limit what she considered unsuitable library materials and for a string of recent gaffes, including describing her family as a “Klan” in a Christmas card and saying she wasn’t sure racism played a part in Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. She also upset some constituents by being among the first to sell her home to make way for a planned turnpike southwest of Oklahoma City.

Meetings and events: The steering committee for the 2023 Fathers’ Day Derecho Tulsa Area Long Term Recovery Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Center in Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. The meeting, which is related to damage stemming from the June 18 wind storm, is open to the public.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, will be featured at the 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women. The dinner meeting will be at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m.

State Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, is the scheduled speaker for the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

Timeout chair: The Oklahoma Democratic Party came out for a formal ban on corporal punishment in state schools, following a similar call nationwide by the American Academy of Pediatricians.

“It’s troubling that black, brown, and disabled students are hit more often, creating issues with low academic achievement and higher dropout rates,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews. “It has been proven that positive intervention is more effective and supports better conflict resolutions that teach children how to address issues without fear of being hit, yelled at, insulted, or neglected by authority.”

About 90% of Oklahoma school districts already bar corporal punishment.

Bottom lines: General revenue came in almost 5% below expectations in the first month of state government’s budget year, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported. … Oklahoma non-farm payrolls fell by 9,400 from June to July, while unemployment remained unchanged around 3%.

