Justice reform: Gov. Kevin Stitt took the bows last week for a new criminal justice reform task force, but a Democrat says she did most of the groundwork for it during two years of interim studies and arguing on the House floor for better data.

“Without proper data, we are just guessing, which is not the best way to obtain targeted results, particularly around criminal justice policy, because so much of it is emotion driven," said Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa.

Blancett discovered several years ago that the state does not collect aggregated data on county jails — which makes decision-making more haphazard than she likes. She contacted the Crime & Justice Institute, which led to its being included in the recently announced task force, and began lobbying Republican legislative leaders for reforms.

"I always lead with data that is agnostic, meaning it's not skewed toward a predetermined outcome. Better data leads to better policymaking, which leads to more informed legislation,” Blancett said.

Country roads: The Cherokee Nation secured a $12.9 million federal grant for improvements to Mud Valley Road, a busy rural thoroughfare west of Tahlequah that becomes Fourth Street inside the city limits.

The grant will refurbish 4.5 miles of roadway, replace three bridges and improve drainage, the Cherokee Nation said.

Latest lawsuit: This week's lawsuit against the Biden administration is over emissions standards intended to push sales of electric vehicles. Oklahoma is one of 25 states that say the new regulations would wreck the economy and overload the nation's power grid.

Meetings and events: State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, will speak to the Creek County Democratic Party at 6 p.m. Thursday at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa.

Before Waldron speaks, the county convention will briefly reconvene to elect a second affirmative action delegate.

• The Tulsa Press Club and Pen America will present "Press Forward: Engaged Communities for Inclusive Reporting," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave.

The event features a panel discussion with Quraysh Ali Lansana, Focus Black Oklahoma/Tri City Collective; Allison Herrera, KOSU; Nathan Poppe, Curbside Chronicle; a representative of The Frontier; and TPC President Jason Collington.

Reservations can be made at eventbrite.com/e/673179446847.

Campaigns and elections: Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote off the $1.9 million he loaned his 2022 reelection campaign, according to filings with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. The nearly $5 million he loaned his 2018 campaign remains on the books.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

