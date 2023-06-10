Dog Iron: The old ranch house where cowboy humorist and actor Will Rogers was born passed from the Oklahoma Historical Society to the Cherokee Nation last week, a transaction the new owners say will lead to renovations next year.

"The White House on the Verdigris" was the hub of the 60,000-acre Dog Iron Ranch controlled by Rogers' father, Clem Rogers, a prominent Cherokee citizen for whom Rogers County was named. William Penn Adair "Will" Rogers, named for another leading Cherokee, was born in 1879 and left home in 1901 to become a gaucho in Argentina.

Rogers never lived at the ranch again but returned often and bought 20 acres overlooking Claremore for a retirement home. The Will Rogers Memorial now occupies the site.

The Dog Iron ranch house was moved about a mile from its original location to its present site in 1960 to prevent it from being flooded by the creation of Lake Oologah. It now sits on 162 acres.

DeTrumping?: Are Oklahomans cooling on former President Donald Trump?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

A Shapard Research Sooner Poll taken before last week's unsealing of a 37-count federal indictment indicated that a small plurality of Oklahomans were already of the opinion that he should be charged for illegally keeping classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021.

According to the survey of 302 likely voters taken June 1-4, 45.6% said Trump should be indicted, and 40.6% said he should not be. That left 13.8% undecided.

Trump received almost two-thirds of Oklahoma's popular vote in both 2016 and 2020 and in the latter election became the first presidential candidate to get 1 million votes in the state. What little public polling is available has tended to show him still easily the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination.

The most recent poll does show that a substantial share of Republicans — 63% — did not think he should be indicted. It could be argued that that's essentially the same as the percentage that voted for Trump in the last two presidential elections or that it's rather low considering his previous ratings among Republicans.

Not surprisingly, Democrats overwhelmingly thought Trump should be indicted, but so did more than three-quarters of the independents polled.

Under the dome: Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose veto last month of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority's reauthorization was overriden by the Legislature, met with OETA Chairwoman Lisa Greenlee on Thursday, according to Stitt's schedule.

No word on the outcome.

• State Sen. Kevin Matthews' bill to create an Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail made it into law.

Matthews, a Democrat, teamed with Republican Bill Coleman of Ponca City to find language that could get through the legislative gauntlet and be signed by Stitt.

Senate Bill 507 creates a grant program, administered by the Oklahoma Historical Society, for development of sites along a trail that will begin with the Chief Standing Bear memorial in Ponca City and wind through sites that are expected to include Tulsa's Greenwood District and the state's historic all-Black towns and end at Oklahoma City's Clara Luper Center.

• Among the legislation to become law without the governor's signature is a low-income caregiver tax credit of up to $3,000 for family members caring for veterans or those diagnosed with dementia-related ailments.

The legislation also includes a tax credit of up to $2,000 for those caring for other disabled family members 62 and older.

The credit is limited to single filers with federal adjusted gross incomes below $50,000 and joint filers below $100,000.

The credit's effective date is Jan. 1, 2024.

School bell: Rajan Zed, a somewhat controversial figure who for more than a decade has presented himself as a spokesman on American Hinduism, said he has inquired into opening a state-supported Hindu virtual charter school in Oklahoma.

Zed said he was responding to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board's decision last week to accept an application from the Oklahoma City Archdiocese and Tulsa Diocese to operate a state-supported Catholic virtual charter school.

For more than a decade, Zed has been offering prayers at various public meetings, including the U.S. Senate, and scolding businesses and others for what he says are misuses of Hindu images.

According to a 2019 Christian Century story, however, Zed and his Universal Society of Hinduism do not seem to represent a wide share of American Hindus.

Like most of the world's major religions, Hinduism is quite diverse with many branches and sects and no real central authority.

Udit Thakur, a board member of another American Hinduism organization, Sadhana, told the Christian Century: “The way that the Hindu tradition has historically developed and been understood in and outside India, it doesn’t lend itself to that sort of easy characterization. There isn’t one authoritative voice of Hinduism. I don’t think that there really should be.”

Campaigns and elections: Democrat Dennis Baker, a retired FBI agent, has launched a campaign for Oklahoma's congressional 1st District seat held by Republican Kevin Hern.

Meetings and events: Baker will speak at the Creek County Democratic Party's monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joseph's restaurant in Drumright, 54580 W. Highway 16, Drumright.

Bottom lines: The Biden administration says it plans to plug 45 abandoned oil and gas wells in the Deep Fork National Wildlife Reserve in Okmulgee County. … Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined several more multi-state lawsuits, including one against the Environmental Protection Agency for allowing California to ban internal combustion-power trucks by 2035. … Trump loyalist and former U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer said Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the ex-president, will be a speaker at a conference at Sheridan Church, where Lahmeyer and his wife are lead pastors, in September.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

