Cherokee budget: The Cherokee Nation last week approved a record $3.8 billion budget that includes nearly $70 million for courts, prosecutors and law officers.

The Cherokees and other tribal nations have had to spend more on their justice systems since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision expanded their criminal jurisdictions.

The budget projects a larger Cherokee Nation workforce, with positions added in public health and health services as well as public safety. It includes operating expenditures of just over $3 billion and a $753 million capital budget.

"This isn’t just a historic budget, but also an era with a record number of infrastructure projects on the ground as we build new homes, wellness centers, a hospital, addiction treatment center and head start centers across the Cherokee Nation Reservation to keep moving our tribe and people forward,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a written statement.

State revenue: August's general revenue report was better than expected but not as good as last August's, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported.

General revenue was $609.1 million for the second month of the fiscal year. That was about 10% more than expected but 10% less than received during the same month a year ago.

The report is likely the last before the Legislature meets Oct. 3 by order of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who wants significant tax cuts.

"The decreases are primarily attributed to the decline in Gross Production gas revenue. While we do expect to continue seeing revenue below the prior year collections, our strong state economy positions us well for continued fiscal resilience," said OMES Executive Director John Suter, a Stitt appointee.

General revenue is the state's primary operating stream and accounts for most of the money appropriated by the Legislature annually.

Tic tax: House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson blasted the Republican majority for prioritizing a $900 million economic incentive package and giving "$132 million of our hard-earned tax dollars to wealthy families so that the entire state can pay for their kids to attend private schools" over grocery tax relief.

Hospital huff: The decision to close the state's pre-statehood Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman and replace it with a new 330-bed mental health facility in west Oklahoma City is one more thing steaming up Cleveland County political leaders.

Already riled about plans to push turnpikes around and through Oklahoma City's southern suburbs, Normanites now face the loss of a long-time institution.

"The four of us received the initial news of Griffin’s potential relocation in December 2022 by reading the same article that Griffin employees read in the media. We were frustrated to learn this decision had been years in the making with little input from the people of Norman," Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said in a written statement.

Appointment: State Sen. Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was named chair of the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee, replacing John Montgomery of Lawton, who resigned this summer.

Mr. Personality: Just about everyone (except maybe House Speaker Charles McCall) seems to have an opinion of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters. And while Walters' unabashed embrace of Christian nationalism and PragerU's dubious version of history have split fellow Republicans, his apparent antagonism for the public education system in his charge has handed Democrats some rocks to chunk at Oklahoma's Republican Goliath.

Last week they were throwing them at McCall, who demurred on assessing Walters' job performance, much less the impeachment inquiry House Democrats demanded.

State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said Walters has already demonstrated "dereliction of duty," which is grounds for removal.

“McCall’s excuse … is not based on sound reasoning,” Andrews said. “Our constitution does not require that a person commit a crime to be impeached. Rather, willful neglect of duty and corruption while in office, conditions that Walters has already met, can be grounds for impeachment."

Campaigns and elections: Madison Horn, the Democratic nominee against Republican incumbent James Lankford in last year's U.S. Senate race, said she's a 2024 5th Congressional District candidate.

• Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas, a former Idabel mayor, won the special election to fill the vacancy on the McCurtain County Commission created by this year's scandal involving a recorded discussion about lynching Black people and murdering pesky reporters.

• Three Republicans and one Democrat have registered campaign committees for the special election to fill the vacancy in House District 39 in north Oklahoma County. Th filing period with the State Election Board is Monday through Wednesday.

Primary elections are Dec. 12, with the general election on Feb. 13.

• Republican Christi Gillespie of Broken Arrow formally launched her SD 33 campaign last week.

• Oklahoma is one of several states in which John Michael Castro, a long-shot Republican presidential candidate, has sued to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot. Castro's suit was filed in Oklahoma City federal court.

Meetings and events: Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. For information, including numerous local events, see qrco.de/regtovote.

It isn't exactly going into every nook and holler and begins in Tulsa and ends in Oklahoma City, but state Democratic Party leaders are embarking on a nine-day tour aimed at rural Oklahomans.

The tour begins at an as-yet undisclosed location in Tulsa on Friday morning and continues through Sept. 30 with planned stops in Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Stillwater, Enid, Yukon, Lawton, Ardmore, Durant, Ada, McAlester, Okmulgee and Oklahoma City.

• The National Federation of Republican Women's annual conference is Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Many of the state's leading Republicans, including Stitt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, are scheduled to speak.

• Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen will have a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. Call 888-480-3675 to participate.

• Among in-person town halls scheduled by Brecheen for the first week of October are:

Oct. 2 — 2:30 p.m., Follansbee Room, Eufaula Memorial Library, 301 S. First St., Eufaula; 5 p.m.; Will Rogers South Ballroom, Claremore Conference Center, 1400 W. Country Club Road, Claremore.

Oct. 3 — Noon, Conference Room, Martin Luther King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St., Muskogee; 2 p.m., Great Hall, Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St., Tahlequah; 4 p.m., Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St., Pryor; 7 p.m., Community Hall, Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard, Bartlesville.

FWIW: Depending on whether you see things four-fifths empty or one-fifth full, Oklahoma is the 41st happiest or 10th least-happy state, according to a report released last week.

The WalletHub rankings were based on 30 criteria grouped into three areas: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment.

Emotional and physical well-being counted for 50% of the total score; the other two counted 25 each%.

Oklahoma ranked fourth for community and environment but 46th for emotional and physical well-being and 43rd for work environment.

Overall, Oklahoma finished two spots behind Texas — which was 50th for community and environment — and just ahead of New Mexico.

Kansas ranked highest in the region at 23rd.

Hawaii ranked first, West Virginia last.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was named to TIME's "100 Next" most influential people in the world. … Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blaine Arthur was chosen president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. … Broken Arrow's sales and use taxes totaled a shade under $8 million in August, an increase of about $470,000 from the same month a year ago. … Michael Westbrock of Tulsa was elected chairman of the Grand River Dam Authority, and another Tulsan, John Rupe, was appointed to its board of directors.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

