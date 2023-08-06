Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Money trail: Filing for 2024 elections is more than nine months away, but the fundraising campaigns have already begun.

July 31 was the deadline for candidates already raising or spending money to file second-quarter reports with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. The reports offer a hint of candidates gearing up for open seats or potential challenges — or challengers.

Atop the early fundraising race for 2024 is incumbent state Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan. Garvin came out of her 2020 election with about $6,000 and has raised about $87,000 since. To date no opponent has reported to the Ethics Commission.

The second and third spots are more interesting, albeit more so for Oklahoma City-area residents. Senate Majority Leader Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, are termed out, and potential replacements have emerged — at least in financial terms.

Republican Jennifer Schmitt, an Oklahoma City nurse anesthetist, reported raising $77,000 in pursuit of Treat’s Senate District 47; Democrat Mark Mann, an Oklahoma City Public Schools board member, has raised $70,000 to run for Floyd’s SD 46.

Not up for election next year but sitting on more than $1 million is Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. Attorney General Gentner Drummond, also not up for election in 2024, has about $500,000.

Many expect the two to be Republican gubernatorial candidates in 2026.

New chief: Tulsa native Ellen Buettner was named chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority last week.

Buettner succeeds Kevin Corbett, who resigned after the Oklahoma Senate refused to confirm him for a second term as secretary of health and mental health.

Buettner has been OHCA chief of staff since 2019. Before that she was chief of legislative affairs for the attorney general and held several positions in the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services from 2011-18.

A Jenks High School graduate, Buettner has bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, including a juris doctorate, from the University of Oklahoma.

“I am incredibly proud of the meaningful work we have done over the last four years, and I look forward to leading this dedicated team through new and exciting opportunities to improve the health and quality of life of our fellow Oklahomans,” Buettner said in a press release.

Rainy Day: A $222.9 million deposit was made to the state’s Constitutional Reserve Fund after certification that, as expected, fiscal year 2023 general revenue far exceeded projections. All told, the state took in $1.6 billion more than estimated for budget-writing purposes.

Phoning home: “I’m not nervous about little green men, but the reports about technology that perhaps we do not understand, and that’s harassing us and our allies, is valid. … We need to make sure that someone on this planet hasn’t made a technological breakthrough that we’re running behind,” 3rd District Congressman and House Science Committee Chairman Frank Lucas replied when asked in Enid last week about recent congressional testimony concerning UFOs.

Meetings and events: Nancy Bozle of The Pencil Box will be the featured speaker at the 6 p.m. Monday meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at Baxter’s, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Book Club will precede the event.

Strong words: The Oklahoma Democratic Party is dangling State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ impeachment as an enticement to potential donors.

In a fundraising email, ODP Chairwoman and Tulsa resident Alicia Andrews said: “Ryan Walters does not care about public education in Oklahoma.

“As a resident of Tulsa, I am sickened by the endless attacks on Tulsa Public Schools. Walters’ incessant whining, speaking to hate groups, and grabbing every photo-op he can is exhausting. Even worse, it demonstrates daily that he is failing at his job. He was not elected as Superintendent of PRIVATE Instruction.

“The Oklahoma Democratic Party is pushing for impeachment of Walters. I made a commitment months ago that if Ryan Walters seeks attention, I will give it to him. And I will remind Oklahomans every time that he is derelict in his duties.”

Work: Oklahoma’s unemployment ticked up slightly but remained low at 3% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The number of unemployed grew by about 2,700, but the total workforce increased by 20,000 as people leaving school entered the job market.

Non-farm payrolls decreased by about 2,800 from May to June but were 40,000 ahead of the same month a year ago.

Tulsa’s unemployment rate matched the state’s at 3%, but payrolls bucked the statewide trend and grew by 2,700 month-over-month, surpassing 464,000.

