OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's PlatePay program is on schedule to lose millions of dollars in revenue annually, the agency was told Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz attributed the projected loss to a variety of reasons.

Oklahoma is eliminating its cash collection sites on its turnpikes and is in the process of switching to PlatePay, through which pictures of vehicles' license plates are taken. The person who holds the registration for a vehicle that does not have a PikePass but passes through a turnpike toll plaza is sent a bill for the toll.

The PlatePay toll is higher than what those with prepaid PikePass accounts pay.

But Gatz said some vehicles' license plates are blocked or altered, while others are from out of the country, so the owner's identity can't be determined for billing.

Additionally, paper plates from car dealerships and some tribal tags can’t be tracked by the state's system, Gatz said.

Joe Echelle, OTA deputy director, said the state is projected to lose about $7 million because of unregistered paper tags, while $10 million will be lost because of the alteration or blocking-from-view of license plates. Another $11 million is projected to be lost due to an inability to track down addresses for those who use tribal plates.

Echelle compared the PlatePay process to self-checkout lines in grocery stores. A person may scan groceries at a self-checkout line, but they still have to pay for the products.

Gatz, who is head of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said the OTA is opening dialogue with the tribes, adding that it is incumbent upon the agency to do the outreach. ​

Additionally, the state is advertising in some tribal publications, trying to explain the situation, he said.

“We have to pay for maintenance of the road,” Echelle said. “We have to pay for our bond debt. If we are not collecting revenue from certain individuals, everybody else has to pick that tab up. That means higher tolls for other individuals that do pay.”

Echelle said the situation does not involve tribal compacts.

The process is working with some tribes, including the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations, which share information with Service Oklahoma, he said.

