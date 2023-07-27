Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Thursday approved a 17 cent monthly rate increase for the Oklahoma Universal Service Fund.

The vote was 2-1, with Commissioner Bob Anthony casting the dissenting vote, calling it a runaway subsidy program.

The new rate will be $2.02, up from $1.85, said Mark Argenbright, Oklahoma Corporation Commission director of public utility division and administrator of the fund. The last increase was in November 2022, he said.

Some customers could see the higher rate in August, he said.

The Oklahoma Universal Service Fund is part of the Oklahoma Telecommunications Act of 1997, Argenbright said.

“It is the providers themselves who pay into the fund and statute allows them to pass that on to their customers if they so choose, which most do,” Argenbright said.

The program was established by the Oklahoma Legislature, said Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman. Its original purpose was to support rural telephone companies.

Beneficiaries of the fund include hospitals that provide telemedicine, schools, libraries and carriers of last resort that have obligations and responsibilities in areas that are a high cost to serve.

Currently, the fund has a deficit of $28 million, Argenbright said.

“And retiring that deficit is a central component of what the increase is for in addition to meeting obligations the fund has under the statute,” he said.

He said after the deficit is retired, there is a possibility that rates could go down.

Of the $2.02 rate, 52 cents are associated with the deficit, Argenbright said.

Argenbright said the deficit was created over the years because the funds were not paid out in a timely manner to those who applied and the assessment was left artificially low. The situation ultimately wound up at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, he said.

“The big thing about this is it is a law,” Skinner said. “The commission has to operate within the law and the law clearly says the fund has to be able to meet demand.”

In a dissenting opinion, Anthony wrote that 20 years ago the fund had annual revenues of just over $7 million, but the requirement for fiscal year 2023 is $110 million.

“That’s more than 15 times higher than 20 years ago, and the statute still provides no cap,” Anthony wrote.

Those who pay into the fund need to know where the dollars go, he said.

The debt should be reduced in 12 to 18 months and rates can be reduced accordingly, said Commissioner Todd Hiett.

“That was the reason for today’s vote,” Hiett said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office did not object to the increase.

“The Attorney General continues to be concerned by the seemingly annual increase to the OUSF Assessment Fee,” according to documents filed in the case. “He believes the Legislature, regulators, and stakeholders should continue to review the OUSF to ensure the Fund is meeting the highest policy goals of the state and providing appropriate transparency.”

