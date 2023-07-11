Gross revenue to the state treasury continued a shallow decline in June after reaching record highs earlier in the year, Oklahoma Treasurer Todd Russ reported Tuesday.

The 2.5% dip from the same month a year ago resulted from a sharp drop in oil and gas revenue and modest income and sales and use tax increases.

Motor vehicle taxes also declined.

Gross receipts to the treasury are all taxes paid to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of and remitted to local governments.

In June, gross revenue was $1.74 billion, or $38.1 million less than for the same month a year ago.

Sales and use taxes, including local taxes, were $605.8 million, a 4.8% increase.

Income taxes were $558.6 million, a 3.2% increase.

Oil and gas taxes are more volatile and a much smaller share of tax revenue but are regarded as a leading economic indicator for Oklahoma, which is why a 42.7% drop from a year ago, to $98 million, is both unsurprising and somewhat concerning.