OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 2,100 Oklahoma women received abortions in Kansas and Colorado last year after Oklahoma banned nearly all abortions, according to new state reports that provide a look at the impact of patchwork abortion laws.

A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that 2,026 Oklahoma residents received an abortion in that state in 2022, up from 137 in 2021. In Colorado, 198 Oklahomans received abortions last year, up from 12 in 2021, according to that state’s Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Video: Some red state residents moving due to new abortion laws