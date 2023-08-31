Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tens of thousands of Oklahomans treated with 10 drugs whose prices Medicare says it will begin negotiating later this year likely will benefit from lower out-of-pocket costs, officials and senior advocates said this week.

“It’s a great first step,” said Sean Voskuhl, state director of AARP Oklahoma. “These 10 are the most costly prescription drugs that Medicare pays for. … These drugs are the crises blood thinners, diabetes medication, cancer treatment. Allowing Medicare to negotiate for prescription drugs has been a strong priority for us at AARP for nearly 20 years.”

Not everyone agrees. Drugmakers, their industry organization and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have filed a total of eight lawsuits to block the provision of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Some lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, have argued that limiting prescription drug prices will curb competition and development of new medications.

“The White House is misleading Americans (again) into thinking that their drug pricing scheme will result in lower costs,” Hern said in a tweet after the first 10 drugs to be negotiated were announced on Tuesday. “Just like with the misnomer ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ the result will be quite the opposite.

“Only free market competition is proven to truly lower prices.”

Christen Linke Young, deputy assistant to the president for health and veterans, scoffed at that notion in a Wednesday conference call, saying pharmaceutical companies “spend more on stock buybacks and dividends than on research and development. We do not need to protect the status quo.”

Her statement about buybacks and dividends is supported by a study released earlier this year by two academic researchers who looked at the years 2012-2021.

But according to the Congressional Budget Office, pre-COVID research and development spending by pharmaceutical manufacturers increased an inflation-adjusted tenfold from the 1980s through 2019. Federal funding for medical research, which benefits drugmakers, also increased but not as steeply.

Manufacturers don’t want Medicare to be able to negotiate prices because those prices likely would become the standard across the board, as is already the case with many medical procedures. Negotiating lower prices for those drugs might also influence decisions about which drugs to develop for market.

Voskuhl doubted the manufacturers claims.

“This is not unique,” he said. “The VA — Veterans Affairs — does that. We think this will reduce costs for people on Medicare. … Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anyone in the world. We’ve got to curtail those costs.”

Negotiated prices would apply only to Medicare Part D — drug coverage — and thus not include those on Medicare Advantage plans. The plan is to phase in price negotiations for about 60 prescription drugs over the next few years.

According to White House figures, about 45,000 Oklahoma Medicare Part D patients have prescriptions for Eliquis, a blood thinner that is the most commonly used drug on the list announced this week. A total of 110,000 prescriptions for the 10 drugs are maintained in Oklahoma through Part D, but the number of patients receiving the drugs is unclear because some likely use more than one.

Median out-of-pocket costs for Oklahoma Part D patients range from $129 for the diabetes medication NovoLog to $5,732 for cancer-fighting drug Imbruvica.

None of the changes would take effect until Jan. 1, 2026, and that’s if they survive legal challenges and possible repeal should Republicans get control of the White House and Congress in 2024.

Meanwhile, a less publicized provision of the Inflation Reduction Act is scheduled to begin in 2025. It caps out-of-pocket prescription costs for all Medicare patients at $2,000 a year.

“That’s a big deal,” said Voskuhl. “To me, that’s one of the biggest parts of the Inflation Reduction Act. Putting a hard cap of $2,000 on prescription drugs — to me that’s one of the crowning jewels of that law. … I think it will make a big difference.”

