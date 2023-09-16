As ranked-choice voting has gained traction in some areas of the nation, Oklahoma advocates say it would have benefits such as less negative campaigning, though many officials remain skeptical.

Members of Oklahoma’s House Elections and Ethics Committee weighed potential policies governing ranked-choice voting, including a municipal-level ban, during an interim study Tuesday at the state Capitol. Interim studies don’t generate official reports or recommendations but are often used to guide future legislation.

A coalition of voter advocacy groups, Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, and Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce say preference-based voting gives a greater voice to third-party and independent voters.

Since last year, however, five states have opted to ban municipalities from using ranked-choice voting in their elections. Model legislation was finalized last month by a Virginia-based lobbying group that may be used in other states to ban ranked-choice voting. A lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party in Washington, D.C., seeks to block ranked-choice voting for fear that it could disenfranchise low-income and minority voters.

How the system works Instead of selecting a single candidate per race, voters in jurisdictions with ranked-choice voting rank candidates by their preference from first to last. If a single candidate doesn’t win a majority of first-place votes when ballots are first counted, the candidate with the least number of first-place votes is eliminated, and second-place votes from those ballots are distributed to remaining candidates. This process continues until there’s a majority winner.

Ranked-choice voting eliminates the need for runoff elections, which Oklahoma uses in any primary contest in which a single candidate doesn’t get a majority of votes. That could equate to millions of dollars in savings for the state in the coming decades, said Cindy Alexander, a volunteer with Rank the Vote Oklahoma. The savings would offset the potential cost of implementing ranked-choice voting, she said in an interview with Oklahoma Watch prior to the interim study.

During her presentation to lawmakers, Alexander noted that the state government spent between $800,000 and $1 million to conduct 18 runoff elections in 2014, with additional costs for county governments.

Four of the five speaking during the interim study Tuesday were critical of ranked-choice voting, raising concerns that it’s overly complex or mostly supported by left-leaning organizations.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Oklahoma’s voting machines aren’t capable of reading ranked-choice ballots. He said it would take at least a year to send requests for proposals and purchase capable machines, likely at a cost exceeding $10 million.

More money would be needed, he said, to educate voters and election officials of the changes. When Alaska voters approved a ballot initiative implementing ranked-choice voting, the state Legislature appropriated $1.6 million to launch an education campaign.

“I’ll be honest: I’m confused by ranked-choice voting,” Ziriax told lawmakers. “As you can imagine, if I’m confused, how does the general public respond to it? I would not want to be the one to have to go out and explain it to voters.”

Asked whether the state would be capable of tallying ballots and reporting results on election night under a ranked-choice voting system, Ziriax said probably not.

“That would be my concern,” Ziriax said. “For me personally, one of the things that really helps give voters confidence in elections here in Oklahoma is you may have to stay up until 11 or 12, but in general you know when you go to bed who won the election.”

Alexander argued that ranked-choice voting more accurately reflects the will of the people because a candidate with majority support always wins. She cited the 2002 gubernatorial race, in which former Democratic Gov. Brad Henry narrowly defeated Republican Steve Largent with just 43.6% of the overall vote, as an election in which Republicans could have benefited from ranked-choice voting.

The system also tends to reward elected officials who are solutions-oriented and open to compromise, Alexander said. Three Alaska political scientists penned an article in May outlining positive changes in that state’s Legislature after a voter-approved initiative implementing ranked-choice voting took effect last year. The positives included an expedited state budget agreement.

About 80% of Alaskans surveyed after casting a ranked-choice ballot in November 2022 said it was simple; 9% of respondents said the system was very difficult.

Alexander said voter advocacy groups could consider a veto referendum if the Legislature passes restrictions on ranked-choice voting. Organizers would need to collect at least 57,664 signatures over 90 days to reach the ballot.

“That is definitely the playbook that’s circulating,” Alexander said regarding statewide bans of ranked-choice voting. “I would be very concerned that Oklahoma would lose the opportunity to allow better elections and allow the majority of voters to choose who is elected.”

