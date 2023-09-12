Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials are working on plans to six-lane portions of Interstate 35 from the Red River to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Brian Taylor told the Transportation Commission on Monday that Texas is preparing to spend $2.5 billion to bring the north-south corridor to six lanes from four and eventually to eight lanes in the northern part of that state within the next 15 years.

The area will be from where Interstate 35 East and Interstate 35 West meet in Denton, Texas, north to the Red River, Taylor said.

Meanwhile, ODOT has $491.5 million in its eight-year plan to make improvements, he said, adding that there are $3 billion worth of needs along the corridor in Oklahoma.

The project will quire a blend of state and federal dollars, according to an ODOT spokeswoman.

The current funding addresses 35 miles of the 126 miles, Taylor said.

“At the current investment level, it would take almost 50 years to address the entire corridor,” Taylor said. “To overcome operational and capacity deficiencies in a timely manner, an all the above approach will be required, including grants, loans, bonds and partnerships.”

A few months ago, Taylor said, the agency set up a committee to study the corridor and its needs at the urging of Transportation Commissioner T.W. Shannon.

“This committee is charged with evaluating and determining a path forward for Oklahoma starting with an evaluation of Interstate 35 through identifying what we have and what our needs are,” Taylor said.

In Oklahoma, the areas of greatest need are from Purcell north to Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City and from the Red River north to the Ardmore airpark, he said.

Shannon said that with the investment Texas is making, one can imagine what the additional traffic will do to the already congested area in southern Oklahoma.

“The takeaway is the status quo is not possible,” Taylor said.

“I don’t think we can overstate the problem,” said Commissioner James L. Grimsley.

Interstate 35 is one of two major north-south roadways west of the Mississippi River and has state, national and international significance, Taylor said.

The 1,569-mile interstate stretches from Loredo, Texas, to Duluth, Minnesota.

Taylor said he expects the committee's full report to be completed sometime after Jan. 1.​

