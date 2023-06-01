Oklahoma's two U.S. senators appear to be split on the debt limit and spending agreement due to hit the Senate floor Friday evening.

"I'm going to oppose this bill today, but I want us to be able to keep working because we've still got work to do. … The American people expect us to get this resolved," senior Sen. James Lankford said during a Thursday floor speech in which he also acknowledged the 102nd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

"I'll be a yes. It's the best deal we could negotiate under the circumstances," junior Sen. Markwayne Mullin said on Fox News earlier in the day. "It's not perfect — it's far from perfect … but if this was 2025 and we controlled both chambers and the White House, I would expect a much, much different, conservative bill."

Mullin said he expects the bill to pass.

Lankford, who released his annual report on federal spending a few weeks ago, said in his Thursday speech that he does not believe that the agreement cuts spending enough — or even at all.

"The $1.5 trillion in savings is only a decrease of the increase of how much we were 'planning' to spend but hadn't actually budgeted," Lankford said. "As many people may know, there's not a budget set for the next year. … So (the Congressional Budget Office) just assumed we were going to increase at least by inflation, and any amount less than inflation is suddenly savings. … It actually doesn't reduce spending. It actually increases spending."

The all-Republican Oklahoma delegation split 3-2 when the House passed the agreement Wednesday night. Reps. Kevin Hern and Josh Brecheen voted against the measure; Reps. Frank Lucas, Stephanie Bice and Tom Cole were in favor.

"Today’s vote to responsibly raise the debt ceiling and enact significant spending cuts saves American families and the U.S. economy from severe economic hardship,” said Lucas, whose 3rd District includes northwest Tulsa. “Our national debt stands at $31.8 trillion, a symptom of Washington’s fiscal irresponsibility. The Fiscal Responsibility Act includes important polices and reforms that will cut spending and strengthen our economy, a necessary step to ultimately put our fiscal house in order.”

Hern, who represents Tulsa County and most of Tulsa and Broken Arrow, made no public pronouncements about the measure. The Republican Study Committee, a GOP caucus he chairs, did not take a position on the bill, but the GOP-led House Budget Committee, of which he is a member, endorsed it.

Brecheen was vocal in his opposition.

"More Democrats voted for the Biden-McCarthy agreement than Republicans, and you have to ask why?" he said in a written statement. "The Biden-McCarthy agreement was another missed opportunity to cut spending on a scale that can truly start to turn our nation away from a fiscal cliff."

