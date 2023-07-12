Oklahoma's Secretary of Human Services is stepping down after taking on the Cabinet role at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic following his three years as the state's DHS director.

His successor will be current Oklahoma Department of Human Services Director Deborah Shropshire, the state announced in a news release Wednesday. She will serve in an interim capacity until the next legislative session allows for her confirmation, the release states.

Brown's career also includes years as vice president of health care banking for the Bank of Oklahoma before becoming CEO of Choice Capital Partners, which owned and operated seven assisted-living and memory-care centers in three states.

“After my family, this incredible work has been one of the greatest joys and honors of my life. ... I am proud of the legacy I am leaving behind at the agency and within the Cabinet and the positive impacts we have made together for Oklahomans," Brown said in a statement.

Before being confirmed as DHS director in May, Shropshire was served as director of Child Welfare Services since 2019. From 2001 to 2015, she was medical director at the former Pauline E. Mayer Children’s Shelter and helped develop the Fostering Hope Clinic for children in foster care. She also worked as associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

In his Cabinet role, Brown assumed responsibility for agencies including Oklahoma Human Services, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, the Office of Disability Concerns, Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services and the J.D. McCarty Center.