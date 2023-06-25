OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s tobacco and vehicle registration compacts with Native American tribes netted the state about $81 million in revenue in the last fiscal year.

The Oklahoma Senate on Monday will consider overriding Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two bills that would extend for one year the current compacts.

The bills have become embroiled in a political back-and-forth at the state Capitol as Stitt claims he’s the only elected official with the power to negotiate state-tribal compacts, an assertion legislative leaders have refuted.

Amid the dispute, some lawmakers have expressed concerns about what could happen if Stitt’s compact renegotiations are unsuccessful and the agreements aren’t renewed.

“Nobody seems to know for sure exactly how that would work, which is the whole reason that we have compacts in the first place,” said Senate Majority Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada. Legislative leaders have also pushed the compact extensions sought by the tribes in an effort to avoid disruptions to state revenue.

The state received more than $57 million in tobacco tax revenue through the compacts in fiscal year 2022, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The state compacts with the tribes to evenly split tax revenue from the sale of tobacco products to non-Natives in Indian Country.

During that same time period, the state earned more than $24 million from its motor vehicle licensing and registration compacts with the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee nations, while $6.3 million went to the tribes, according to Service Oklahoma. The funds that remained with the state were largely distributed to various school districts and earmarked for road and bridge construction and maintenance.

Those figures are just a portion of the revenue the state makes through compacting with the tribes. For comparison, the state collected $191.5 million in tribal gaming fees in fiscal year 2022.

Legislative leaders have said they’re extending the compacts to head off prolonged legal battles that could occur should the agreements expire. But Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, said advancing new compacts without the governor’s involvement could also lead to litigation.

In a Friday news conference, Stitt urged senators to vote against overriding his vetoes of the compact bills. He said he offered two tribes new tobacco compact terms that include the same 50-50 split of tax revenue, but modify the definition of where the compacts would apply. That same offer would be open to any of the tribes, he said.

Stitt expressed concerns that because the current compacts refer to a federal definition of Indian Country, which can be defined as the limits of a tribal reservation, the compacts, if renewed, could apply to 42% of the state because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision that has affirmed the existence of eight tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

“We cannot allow the definition to be Indian Country post-McGirt,” Stitt said.

A member of the Cherokee Nation who has a frosty relationship with many Oklahoma tribes, Stitt insists the compacts must be renegotiated amid ongoing litigation about whether the McGirt decision applies to the taxation of tribal citizens who live and work on their tribe’s reservation. He wants the tribes to agree in the compacts that they will not try to extend their taxing authority beyond current trust lands.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Stitt’s comments were just the latest example of the governor targeting Indian tribes. He urged the Senate to override Stitt’s vetoes.

“Oklahomans are fortunate to have elected leaders who know a good tribal-state deal when they see one — even if Governor Stitt can’t,” Hoskin said in a statement.

If the Senate overrides Stitt’s vetoes then the governor has more time to reach an agreement with the tribes, said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Small, the head of conservative think tank OCPA, has backed the governor’s push for new compacts. Renewing the current tribal compacts could strengthen the tribes’ arguments that the McGirt decision extends to civil matters, such as taxation, Small said.

“If the state wanted to handcuff itself and shoot itself in the foot and diminish its authority, there’s nothing to prevent us from doing that, which is why it makes it so important that we go back to the drawing board,” he said.

Legislators consulted with several attorneys who dismissed such arguments related to the extension of the current compacts and the McGirt decision, McCortney said.

“I don’t think it’s a sound legal argument,” he said.

Oklahoma has compacted with the tribes for decades. A 1991 Supreme Court ruling affirmed the state’s right to collect tobacco taxes from non-Natives in Indian Country and suggested Oklahoma and tribal nations work out arrangements through compacting.

Stephen Greetham, an Oklahoma City attorney who specializes in Indian law and has worked with several local tribes, said compacts have long served both parties well. He said it’s frustrating to hear some state officials characterize the compacts as unfair for Oklahomans

“The network of intergovernmental compacts we have here are the product of hard work done by clear-eyed folks who stepped away from zero-sum game positions and short-sighted litigation to make the substantive compromises that have created revenue streams for Oklahoma and compacting Tribes while providing stability for everyone, including non-Tribal retailers,” Greetham said in a statement.

The House already overturned Stitt’s veto of House Bill 1005X, which would extend motor vehicle registration compacts until the end of 2024. The Senate on Monday will take up that bill and Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 26X, which extends the tobacco compacts for one year. Should the Senate successfully override Stitt’s veto on SB 26X, the House will attempt an override vote in July.

