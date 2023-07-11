OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma on Tuesday became the 43rd state to offer online voter registration, making it easier for people to take their first step toward casting a ballot.

The Oklahoma State Election Board launched an online voter registration system tied to its OK Voter Portal.

This development comes eight years after the Oklahoma Legislature in 2015 authorized online voter registration. At the time, roughly 24 states and Washington, D.C., had online voter registration systems.

Previously, Oklahomans could register at a county election board office or tag agency or at a voter registration drive, or they could download a voter registration application and mail the completed form to their county election board, but they couldn't register online.

"Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device," State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a news release. "Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure."

The League of Women Voters has long advocated for Oklahoma to implement online voter registration, said Lynn Staggs, president of the group’s Tulsa chapter.

She expects the state to see an increase in voter registrations and higher turnout at the polls as a result of this new system.

“It’s more efficient, more accessible, more secure for all of those eligible citizens that want to register to vote,” Staggs said.

To register online, state law requires that an applicant must:

• Be a U.S. citizen and Oklahoma resident who is at least 18 years old or who will be 18 by the next election day;

• Have a valid Oklahoma driver's license or state-issued identification card; and

• Allow access to the digital signature included in the Oklahoma driver license or state ID card record.

Oklahoma residents who don't have a state-issued driver's license or identification card or who don't have a signature on file cannot register to vote online. Those Oklahomans can fill out a voter registration application through the OK Voter Portal and mail or drop off the printed form at their county election board.

All voter registration applications are reviewed by the county election board. Once an application is approved, the voter will receive a voter ID card in the mail. The county election board will notify Oklahomans whose applications are rejected.

Proponents of online voter registration have long expressed optimism that this new system could increase voter turnout. Oklahoma had the nation's lowest overall voter participation rate in the 2020 general election. Voter turnout has remained low ever since.

“Oklahoma does have low voter turnout traditionally,” Staggs said. “Anything the state can do to decrease the number of hurdles in the voting process is certainly a step in the right direction.”

When Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt served in the state Senate, he cited the state's low voter registration and turnout as a key reason he introduced the legislation authorizing online voter registration.

Technical issues at the Department of Public Safety delayed the implementation of an online voter registration system, according to Oklahoma Watch. The State Election Board's voter registration portal is linked to the Department of Public Safety and Service Oklahoma's driver's license database so application information can easily be cross-checked and verified.

