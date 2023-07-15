OKLAHOMA CITY — About 50 members of the Oklahoma National Guard will deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border by Aug. 1 after being mobilized by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

As Texas tries to beef up immigration and drug-trafficking enforcement at the nation’s southern border, the Oklahoma National Guard will send a contingent of soldiers and airmen to help.

In June, Stitt authorized the Oklahoma National Guard to send up to 100 troops to the border after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked fellow governors for aid in deterring illegal border crossings.

A spokeswoman for Stitt did not respond to a question about how much the deployment will cost Oklahoma taxpayers.

Oklahoma National Guard members are expected to be deployed to the El Paso area, said Maj. Kristin Tschetter, a spokeswoman for the Guard.

The initial deployment is for 30 days, but the Oklahoma National Guard could extend the mission and deploy more troops after coordinating with the Texas Military Department, she said.

The primary mission for guard members will be to support security checkpoints and alert local law enforcement of any illegal immigration or drug-trafficking activities, Tschetter said.

“Local law enforcement agencies will be responsible for investigating and, if warranted, detaining people engaged in illegal activities,” she said.

When Stitt announced he was mobilizing the National Guard, he took a swipe at President Joe Biden’s border policies. Stitt said it was in the best interest of the state and the nation for Oklahoma to take decisive action in response to the federal government’s “failure” at the nation’s southern border.

With a Democrat in the White House, Republican elected officials across the nation have increasingly criticized the president’s border and immigration policies.

“Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation,” Stitt said in a statement.

Stitt isn’t the only governor sending National Guard troops to the border in response to Abbott’s call for help after the expiration of COVID-era health restrictions that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border. Those restrictions were commonly referred to as Title 42.

More than a dozen GOP governors, including presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have committed to sending members of the National Guard and other personnel to the border. Combined, the governors have committed at least 1,305 National Guard troops and 231 law enforcement officers, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

Abbott has already deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the border.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, called Stitt’s decision to send National Guard troops to the border a “political stunt.”

“It is irresponsible of the governor to pull members of the Oklahoma National Guard away from their families and jobs for no other reason than to pander to partisan politics and to propel himself to the national spotlight,” Munson said in a statement.

“Political stunts like these are a waste of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars. Instead, he should focus on the needs of Oklahomans rather than taking orders from the governor of Texas.”

