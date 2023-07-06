OKLAHOMA CITY — Any health care provider will be able to opt out of a new statewide health information exchange under the latest state agency rules for implementing the program.

The new rules proposed by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority offer broad provider exemptions, a significant change from the limited opt-out options put forward in a previous set of rules Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected.

The agency faced pushback from some in the medical community for previously approving rules that, in keeping with state law, would have required all licensed health care providers in the state to join the new exchange. Only a few exemptions were offered, and a majority of the health care providers who sought to opt out cited the size of their practice or the financial burden of joining the exchange.

Under the new emergency rules, all health care providers that seek to opt out of the exchange will be granted an exemption that automatically renews every year.

In a statement, Health Care Authority spokeswoman Emily Long said the agency is committed to a streamlined and holistic approach to health care in Oklahoma.

"The proposed emergency rules align with feedback received from members, providers, legislators and the Governor to allow exemptions from the (health information exchange) when requested by any provider," she said. "Patients continue to have the option to choose where their data is sent."

Patient participation in the exchange is voluntary.

The state has been working for years to launch the exchange that allows a patient's electronic medical records to follow them to any provider in the state. While many major health networks already use similar systems, the statewide exchange allows a patient's detailed medical history to follow the patient to doctors in different medical networks.

Proponents say the exchange will make it easier for doctors to learn about all of a patient's ailments and collaborate with other providers on a treatment plan. The exchange can also eliminate redundant medical testing and prevent adverse medication reactions, agency officials have said.

Some Oklahoma physicians have protested the cost of the exchange. According to the Health Care Authority, providers will have to pay an average of about $5,000 to connect to the network in addition to monthly fees. State lawmakers appropriated $30 million this year for the agency to offer grants to providers who can't afford the start-up costs.

Some mental and behavioral health providers also expressed opposition to participating in the exchange, saying the system could force them to divulge personal patient information. Now those providers will be able to opt out easily.

As of late June, roughly 80% of health care providers had signed up to participate in the exchange and about 1,379 had requested exemptions.

Through its website, the Health Care Authority is soliciting public comment on the emergency rules until July 14.

The rules will have to go before the Health Care Authority's governing board for approval before being sent to Stitt for final approval.

Stitt nixed the previous health information exchange rules, saying he believed they were unconstitutional because all providers would have been required to participate in the system. He urged the Health Care Authority to offer more provider exemptions.

