Oklahoma may soon be pursuing lawsuits related to pollution from the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office is soliciting proposals from private law firms with experience in litigation involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS chemicals, he said Wednesday.

Originating in the 1940s with the accidental discovery of Teflon, PFAS chemicals are virtually impervious to the usual forces of decay. While that has made PFAS substances extraordinarily useful, their presence in clothes, packaging, food and water is becoming a public health concern.

“These chemicals pose a threat to everyone, and our firefighters and military personnel are at even higher risk,” Drummond said in a press release. “I am seeking proposals from qualified law firms whose expertise can assist me in determining the best approach to protecting the health and safety of my fellow Oklahomans.”

The presence of PFAS in foam used to extinguish blazes is a particular concern of firefighters. The substances accumulate in the human body and are known to contribute to low birth weights, infertility, high cholesterol, cancer and other conditions.

Oklahoma has no environmental regulations for PFAS; several recent attempts to legislate such oversight have failed to even get out of committee. Some municipalities, including Tulsa, regularly test drinking water for the chemicals.

PFAS levels in Tulsa’s drinking water have remained below recommended maximums, but researchers say those standards may be too lenient.

Experts say military bases and airports are particularly susceptible to PFAS contamination.

This week, Michigan’s attorney general sued the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids in an attempt to force cleanup. Dayton, Ohio, is suing PFAS manufacturers and the U.S. Defense Department over the chemicals’ use at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The city of Rome, Georgia, recently settled its lawsuit against several PFAS manufacturers.

