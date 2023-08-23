Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — With funding of critical concern, trouble appears to be on the horizon for the state’s electronic campaign filing system.

In a Wednesday letter to lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt, outgoing Ethics Commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp said the system needs an upgrade or replacement. She suggested that going back to paper filings would be an option.

The Ethics Commission included in its fiscal year 2023 budget request a special appropriation to update the system, Kemp wrote. The amount of the request at that time had not been determined.

The request was not funded.

Hundreds of candidates, political action committees and lobbyists file campaign and other reports using the system, which is available to the public. The system, called The Guardian, tracks campaign donors and expenses, among other things.

The vendor, Civix, notified the commission that it will stop system support on July 1, 2024. But the vendor said it would extend support if the agency engages it to design and build a new system in an agreement signed prior to Dec. 31.

Kemp said the vendor suggested a new system at a cost of $750,000 with additional substantial increases to maintain it. A five-year contract would cost more than $1.2 million.

Options include funding for a new system or a determination of whether the current system can be maintained and hosted by the state. Another option is to resort to paper filing via electronic methods or email filings, Kemp said.

“This would create significant problems for citizens, candidates, campaign consultants and others involved in camping finance reporting as well as the media and enforcement authorities,” Kemp wrote. “This is in addition to the significant impact to Commission staff in assisting filers and processing reports.”

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is charged with enacting and enforcing civil laws for state campaigns, state officers and employees and has limited oversight of local campaigns and financial disclosures.

“Clearly the decommissioning of TGS (The Guardian System) at such a time will substantively and negatively impact the 2024 election cycle including those that vote, those that campaign, and those that enforce the law,” Kemp wrote.

The agency, which has six employees, has an annual appropriation of about $687,957. Officials with the agency, established through a statewide vote in 1990, said it has been underfunded for years.

In 2018, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission filed suit against the state in an attempt to have its funding needs met. The lawsuit was unsuccessful.

“I do believe it to be a very serious situation and something I will give priority to,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, have received Kemp’s letter and are reviewing it, spokesmen said.

The filing period for next year’s state elections is April 3-5.

