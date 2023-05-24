Although the proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year does include some tax cuts, the lack of reductions to the state's personal and corporate income tax rates and state sales tax on groceries could set the stage for conflict between Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature.
Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper doubled down Tuesday on the governor's call for tax cuts, but she did not comment on the proposed budget.
"Governor Stitt has been very clear — there has never been a better time to deliver tax cuts to Oklahomans," Vesper said in a statement. "While Oklahomans struggle with record-high inflation caused by the Biden Administration, our state is sitting on a historic savings account; we need to return that money to the taxpayers."
Lawmakers wheeled out a $12.9 billion appropriations package on Tuesday for the budget year that begins July 1.
The proposed state budget includes eliminating the state's franchise tax, which is levied on corporations with local operations, and undoing a so-called marriage penalty for couples who file their income taxes jointly. The changes would reduce annual tax collections by about $70 million.
Sen. Roger Thompson, the Okemah Republican who led budget negotiations for the Senate, said he opposed more costly tax cuts this year for fear that they could lead to state budget shortfalls in years to come.
A 0.25% cut to the state's top personal income tax rate would cost the state about $240 million a year, and eliminating the 4.5% state portion of the grocery sales tax would cost about $370 million annually, he said.
"We're not going to make everybody happy on tax cuts," he said. "I think, though, if we can continue to grow the economy and bring better paying jobs to Oklahoma, that's going to help us offset inflation."
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his chamber advanced numerous tax proposals this year and in previous legislative sessions. The House approved bills to eliminate the grocery tax and reduce personal income rates and corporate income tax rates.
"The House believes that with record levels of state savings, now is the right time to deliver this relief to Oklahomans," McCall said in a statement. "Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Senate see things differently."
House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said she's not counting out broader tax cuts yet. With the Legislature in a concurrent special session and tax cuts remaining a top priority for the governor, anything could happen, she said.
When Munson was talking to voters ahead of her reelection bid last year, she constantly got questions about eliminating the state's grocery sales tax.
It's one of the few tax issues on which Democrats and Republicans have found agreement.
"We would welcome that kind of tax cut because we want to help everyday Oklahomans with the money that we have," she said. "It is time to invest in families and working people.
"We do a lot for corporations and big businesses. It's time we start doing something for the everyday Oklahoman."
