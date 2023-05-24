OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers wheeled out a $12.9 billion appropriations package on Tuesday for the budget year that begins July 1.

The final amount is $300 million less than a preliminary total published Monday. Lawmakers said the difference came from reductions in programs for affordable housing and rural economic development.

The fiscal year budget package nevertheless includes substantial spending increases for education and other priorities while leaving the state with an anticipated reserve of $3,638,331,522, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. That figure includes the so-called Rainy Day Fund, the Revenue Stabilization Fund, and other cash balances, Thompson said.

One thing the budget package does not include is a general tax reduction. Some legislative leaders, especially in the House, had pressed for major tax cuts but in the end settled for a few lesser measures such as elimination of the franchise tax and the so-called income tax marriage penalty.

“The House was really holding out hope that eventually we would come up with an agreement and give great tax relief to everyday working Oklahomans,” said House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “While we fought for that very hard, it just didn’t materialize.”

Separate from the budget package are tax credits of up to $155 million for the families of private and home-schooled students.

All told, Thompson said, education would receive $1,048,588,318 in additional money this year.

“This has been a great year for education,” Thompson said.

The House and Senate appropriations committees began working separately through the long list of appropriations bills on Tuesday in the hopes of getting them to final passage by Friday.

Friday at 5 p.m. is the constitutionally mandated deadline for final adjournment of the regular session, but the budget is being handled as a concurrent special session in case more time is needed.

Thompson said that with the creation of Service Oklahoma, a new agency to handle vehicle registration, driver’s licenses and other related tasks, some money was moved from the Department of Public Safety, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Oklahoma Tax Commission to that agency.

The agreement calls for $10 million in additional money to reduce the waiting list for assistance for those with developmental disabilities, Thompson said.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry got an increase to deal with wildfires and drought relief, as did the Water Resources Board, Thompson said.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, questioned why the Oklahoma Ethics Commission wasn’t provided an increase.

Thompson said budget writers did not see a need for an increase to that agency. Its budget of $687,957 has remained unchanged for years.

The agency is charged with enacting and enforcing civil laws for state campaigns, state officers and employees and has limited oversight of local campaigns and financial disclosures.

Meanwhile, Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, questioned why one of the state’s largest agencies, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, only got a 0.1% increase.

Thompson said the agency had $41 million in carry over funds.

House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the spending bills leave the state with more “wiggle room” than the constitutionally required 5% of authorized projected revenue.

“We will never over-appropriate,” Wallace said.

A general appropriations bill, House Bill 1004x, would allocate the $12.9 billion to state agencies, while another 50-plus bills give instructions on how the money is to be spent and in some cases set policy.

Among the ancillary bills:

HB 1039x would eliminate the franchise tax at a cost of $55 million.

HB 1040x would eliminate the marriage penalty at a cost of $20.6 million.

HB 1007x would provide $10 million to implement the nation’s first four-year gunsmithing degree program at Murray State College.

HB 1002x would set up the $600-million Legacy Capital Fund to finance state capital improvements internally instead of by commercial borrowing. Lawmakers said the move could save the state tens of millions of dollars a year or more in debt service costs. The LCF may be an alternative to the $1 billion investment fund suggested by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

HB 1005x and SB 26x would extend tribal motor vehicle registration and tobacco compacts expiring in 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.



