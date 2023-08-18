OKLAHOMA CITY — Key parts of an Oklahoma law aimed at helping small pharmacies draw more customers covered by health plans were struck down on Tuesday by a federal appeals court.
Oklahoma law targeting pharmacy benefit managers intrudes on Congress' power, court says
- Chris Casteel The Oklahoman
