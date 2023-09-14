Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Speaker Charles McCall has no plans to start impeachment efforts against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, he said Thursday.

“I am unaware of anything criminal that Ryan Walters has done in his official duties as superintendent of education for the state of Oklahoma,” said McCall. “I think that is the level of infraction … for this body to consider something that strong.”

Elective state officers can be impeached for willful neglect of duty, corruption in office, habitual drunkenness, incompetence or any offense involving moral turpitude committed while in office, according to Article VIII of the Oklahoma Constitution.

McCall was asked about the issue during an unrelated press conference.

House Democrats on Aug. 29 called for McCall, a Republican from Atoka, to begin the process of impeaching Walters by forming a bipartisan special committee to investigate the state superintendent.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, cited Walters’ “consistent pattern of inflammatory language aimed at our public education teachers, outright lies and targeted attacks on local control, along with a continued criminal investigation into the potential financial mismanagement of State Department of Education funds and continued refusal to cooperate in good faith with lawmakers.”

When the House votes to impeach a state official, a trial is held in the Senate and requires the concurrence of at least two-thirds of the senators present, according to the Oklahoma Constitution.

“The threshold to meet articles of impeachment is very high, and it should be,” McCall said.

“Elections have consequences,” he continued, adding that until an allegation is put forth that is criminal in nature, the House will not weigh in and try to overturn election results.

McCall was asked what he thought about the superintendent's actions in recent months.

“Ryan Walters’ performance is not mine to judge,” McCall said. “He was elected, just like the 101 members of this House were elected.”

Lawmakers get a report card from the people of the state of Oklahoma and will be accountable to the people in the next election, he said.

Walters, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jena Nelson with 56.78% of the vote on Nov. 8.

“I am very disappointed with the speaker’s decision,” Munson said. “As each day goes by without action from the House of Representatives, the superintendent is emboldened to continue defunding and dismantling our public education system because he knows he won’t be held accountable.”

