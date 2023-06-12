The Legislature's attempt to extend tribal compacts that Gov. Kevin Stitt seems content to let expire later this year was put back in play by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.

Meeting just long enough to override Stitt's veto of House Bill 1005x and adopt a resolution authorizing the current special session through July 31, the House left on the table $18 million for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and two other bills.

Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said he knew of no plans to bring those bills to the floor if and when the House meets again this summer.

Stitt vetoed HB 1005x and another special session measure, Senate Bill 26x, on May 31, saying they infringe on the chief executive's authority to negotiate compacts and questioning the legality of the special session itself.

HB 1005x extends for one year the motor vehicle registration compacts that would otherwise expire by the end of 2023. SB 26 does the same for tobacco compacts.

Reportedly, Stitt has been unwilling to extend or renegotiate the compacts unless the state receives a bigger share of the current 50-50 split. He also wants assurances that the tribes covered by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt ruling will not try to extend their taxing authority beyond current trust land limits.

The Oklahoma state Supreme Court is currently considering an appeal of an Oklahoma Tax Commission decision that McGirt's definition of the Muscogee Creek reservation does not apply to state tax cases.

Legislative leaders want the compacts extended because of potential state revenue disruptions should they expire in the middle of the budget year that begins July 1 and the likelihood of protracted legal battles.

It is unclear exactly how much the state receives from the compacts, but a summary prepared for lawmakers last month says allowing the agreements to expire would have a negative effect on the state budget.

The Senate did not meet Monday and might not until June 26, according to President Pro Tem Greg Treat's office. If and when the Senate meets, it is expected to take override votes on HB 1005x and SB 26x.

The House would then have to meet to override 26x.

Echols said that originally the House and Senate had agreed to both meet on Monday but that the Senate was unable to do so. Echols said it was his understanding that the Senate would meet on June 19, but Treat's office said it will be a week later, on June 26.

Barring a change of plans, the House will not vote on a Senate Bill that authorizes the Oklahoma Historical Society to spend $18 million of its appropriation on OKPOP if the the same amount is raised through other means.

The $18 million was actually appropriated to the OHS in another bill that was passed, and it's unclear whether the money can be accessed for OKPOP without the authorization measure.

