A long-running dispute between Oklahoma and the Environmental Protection Agency over air pollution in Texas took a deep breath on Thursday.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Oklahoma's request to indefinitely stay an EPA decision that likely would have tightened the state's ozone emissions standards.

“I am thankful the Court granted a stay, which temporarily protects Oklahoma businesses and consumers from the EPA’s overreach," Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release. "Despite what the Biden Administration evidently thinks, D.C. bureaucrats do not know what is best for the people of Oklahoma. I am hopeful that we will prevail in this litigation when it is decided on the merits.

The stay also applies to Utah.

The legal action stems directly from an EPA decision earlier this year to not approve ozone emission standards formulated under the agency's Good Neighbor Plan, which allows states to formulate their own controls with the EPA's approval.

Disapproval means a state becomes subject to EPA regulations.

At issue in this case is air pollution in the Denton, Texas, area, just south of the Red River, attributed to Oklahoma industrial activity.

More broadly, the case is an extension of a dispute going back to at least 2015, when then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt contested Obama administration attempts to curb Oklahoma's ozone emissions.

In challenging federal intervention earlier this year, Drummond said, "The EPA’s federal implementation plan would impose onerous federal emissions requirements on numerous sources, such as fossil fuel-fired power plants.”

