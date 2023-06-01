OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday vetoed two bills that would have extended for one year tobacco and vehicle registration compacts the state has inked with Oklahoma's Native American tribes.

Stitt said the bills are an unconstitutional attempt to circumvent his authority to negotiate state-tribal compacts.

"This Bill may appear on its face to be innocuous," Stitt wrote in one veto message. "However, if this bill were to become law, irreparable harm will befall our Great State."

Tribal leaders are urging the Oklahoma Legislature to override the governor's vetoes in a special legislative session.

Stitt, a Cherokee Nation citizen, had previously criticized lawmakers for introducing bills to extend the current agreements, saying the tribes were pushing the legislation in an attempt to cut him out of compact negotiations.

As some compacts are set to expire in the next year, Senate Bill 26X would extend existing and newly expired tobacco compacts through December 2024. House Bill 1005X would do the same for vehicle tag compacts.

The state compacts with the tribes to split the tax revenue from the sale of tobacco products to non-Native customers in Indian Country. The state and the tribes also sign agreements on motor vehicle licensing and registration fees.

In his veto messages, Stitt challenged the constitutionality of the two bills because they were passed in a special legislative session on the state budget and the expenditure of pandemic relief funds. Compacting was not listed in the call for the special session; therefore the bills are unconstitutional, Stitt wrote. But the call for the special session left the door open for lawmakers to address budget-related issues, and revenue from the compacts impacts the state budget.

The governor also questioned whether the state's constitution allows the Legislature to hold a special session that runs concurrently with the regular legislative session.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said previous attempts to renegotiate long-standing compacts with the governor have been unproductive. The governor's offers have been a nonstarter and demonstrated a lack of interest in good faith negotiations, he said.

Batton urged lawmakers to override Stitt's vetoes.

“Significant majorities in both chambers of the Legislature voted to extend tobacco and vehicle compacts for one year because they provide important, ongoing benefits for the people of Oklahoma,” Batton said in a statement. “By vetoing these bills, Gov. Stitt has once again put his personal hostility to tribal sovereignty ahead of what is good for the state and what is good for the tribes.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also encouraged lawmakers to override the governor's vetoes.

"If Governor Stitt gets his way with these vetoes, the state loses millions in revenue and disrupts business," Hoskin said in a statement. "All Oklahomans lose in that scenario. Fortunately, the governor is isolated in his hostility to cooperate with the tribes."

Stitt has had a frosty relationship with most of Oklahoma's tribes since 2019, when he unsuccessfully began seeking to renegotiate the state's tribal gaming compacts.

The governor has since said the terms of the compacts must be renegotiated in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished — a ruling that has since been expanded to include other tribes’ reservations. Stitt said he is looking to renegotiate the agreements in order to strike a fair deal for the state moving forward.

House leadership initially sought a five-year extension of the compacts, but the bills were whittled down to one-year extensions in keeping with Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat's wishes.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the bills give state leaders more time to negotiate the terms of the agreements.

"The extensions don't really change anything other than allow us to potentially avoid some lawsuits until an agreement can be reached," McCall said in an interview.

The Legislature is likely to remain involved in the compacting process, McCall said.

Stitt has insisted that he's the only elected official with the power to negotiate compacts with the tribes. McCall said a 2020 court ruling that found that Stitt overstepped when he signed new gaming compacts with two tribes upheld the Legislature's compacting authority.

The compact bills passed both chambers with veto-proof margins. Two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate can override gubernatorial vetoes.

Lawmakers may return to the Capitol in mid-June to override some of the governor's vetoes in a special legislative session.

