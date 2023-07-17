OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Ethics Commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp has submitted her resignation, citing her frustration with the agency's funding levels as appropriated by the Legislature.

Kemp told the five-member commission in a letter that it needs to begin looking for a new director immediately and complete the transition by Dec. 31.

In her resignation letter, she said that with a record state budget for fiscal year 2024, it seemed reasonable to expect an investment in the commission to restore its education program, build upon its administrative compliance program, and devote resources to combating the increased and exponential use of “dark money.”

“Unfortunately, that did not occur despite what appeared to be a significant amount of support for the Commission’s request,” she wrote.

The agency asked the Legislature for a budget of slightly more than $1 million and received $687,950.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission was created in 1990 as a constitutional agency by a vote of the people. It oversees and enforces rules governing state campaigns and rules of ethical conduct for state officers and employees.

In 2018, the agency filed suit against the state, saying lawmakers were required to provide adequate funding to the agency so it could perform its duties. In a 5-4 vote, the state’s high court sided with the Legislature, saying the agency must be treated the same as other agencies.

Kemp said funding was one of a number of issues in her decision — but a big one.

She holds a law degree from the University of Oklahoma and began serving as the commission's executive director on July 1, 2016.

She previously served as general counsel to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, an attorney for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and an attorney for the Oklahoma Tax Commission.​

