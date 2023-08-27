Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is downsizing its vehicle fleet.

State agencies have turned in 655 underused vehicles that will be sold as surplus.

As of February, the state had a fleet of 10,800 vehicles.

“My fleet modernization effort is a practical strategy for cutting down on unnecessary resources and delivering more efficiencies within state government,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

“The state fleet is a valuable tool in supporting essential services and facilitating government operations. However, as governor, I’m always looking for ways to make government more accountable to Oklahoma taxpayers.”

An annual evaluation of state assets determined that 7,955 vehicles are driven fewer than 12,000 miles per year and are considered underused, according to Stitt’s office.

“Our goal is not to replace underutilized vehicles,” said John Suter, state chief operating officer and Office of Management and Enterprise Services executive director. “We are purposefully eliminating underutilized vehicles from the state’s fleet.”

But if an agency determines that it turned in too many vehicles, leaving an impact on its services, the agency can work with OMES to buy more new vehicles, he said.

So far, the Department of Public Safety leads the list, turning in 138 vehicles, followed by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, with 109 vehicles, according to information from OMES.

The average model year for vehicles turned in is 2009, Suter said, while the average mileage is 145,197. The oldest vehicle is a 1981 GMC truck, he said. A 1997 International 4700 had the highest mileage at 362,851.

“The state isn’t known for very exotic or interesting vehicles,” Suter said. “However, a few odd varieties include a six-wheeled dump truck, SweepMaster broom truck and a Bluebird bus.”

The state has 307 compressed natural gas vehicles, though the fleet relies mostly on gas-powered vehicles.

“We are looking to soon explore EV (electric vehicle) opportunities with some agencies where the application makes sense,” Suter said.

Stitt issued his initial executive order about downsizing in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the state’s focus.

He issued a second executive order on May 8, saying more work needed to be done.