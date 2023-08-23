Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Greg Slavonic has been named Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.

He replaces Joel Kintsel, who was fired by the commission but who said his termination was illegal because certain appointments to the board had been improper. Gov. Kevin Stitt had replaced several members of the commission after Kintsel mounted a failed effort to unseat him as governor.

Slavonic previously served as interim executive director.

“I’ve enjoyed leading a dedicated, committed team of professionals who are focused on the mission to ensure our veterans receive the best possible care,” Slavonic said. “There is still much more work to do and problems to solve, but I look forward to the daily challenges.”

Slavonic, 74, holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a master’s from the University of Central Oklahoma.

He served as 18th assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs, the under secretary of the Navy, serving as deputy and principal assistant to the secretary of the Navy and as chief operating officer and chief management officer for the Department of the Navy.

He retired from the Navy in 2005 after a 34-year career.

During his career, Slavonic held four command assignments. He served in combat deployments to Vietnam, Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He was co-chair for the design and building of the USS Oklahoma Memorial at Pearl Harbor to remember those who served aboard the battleship and lost their lives in the attack there on Dec. 7, 1941.

His service awards include two Bronze Star medals, the Legion of Merit medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, a Combat Action Ribbon and many other service and campaign medals.