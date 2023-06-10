After 116 years, the donkey has kicked the rooster off its perch atop the Democratic ballot in Oklahoma.

Last Sunday, the Oklahoma Democratic Party Convention voted, without much opposition, to replace the rooster that has represented the party on Oklahoma ballots since statehood and territorial ones before that, with the more familiar donkey, which traces its origins as a party symbol to 1828.

For generations, “stamping the rooster” meant voting Democrat in Oklahoma, and in other states where the symbol was and is still used. It originated with an 1840 Indiana state House of Representatives race in which the Democratic candidate was encouraged to “crow like a rooster” about the party’s goals and achievements.

But state party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews, who was elected to a third two-year term at the convention, said some Democrats thought a change was in order.

“As I’ve traveled across the state, Democrats have told me they don’t like the rooster,” Andrews said last week. “Some think the rooster is racist.”

Racist rooster?

Turns out, the rooster symbol does have racist connections.

Originally, the rooster just meant being proud and loud. In 1904, however, the Alabama Democratic Party adopted an emblem featuring the bird with the banner “White Supremacy” unfurled above it. According to some sources, the emblem celebrated a new state constitution that effectively disenfranchised Blacks.

The “White Supremacy” motto remained on the Alabama emblem until 1966.

Segregation split the Democratic Party nationally and in Oklahoma after World War II and contributed to a major party realignment.

Donkeys and Democrats first made common cause in 1828, when opponents of Andrew Jackson referred to him as “A. Jackass.” Rather than protest, Jackson began using images of donkeys in his campaign material. An 1837 lithograph depicts Jackson riding a donkey that is refusing to go where he wants.

When Jackson faded from the scene, so did the donkey — which created an opening for the rooster.

Then, in 1870, cartoonist Thomas Nast revived the donkey to represent the Copperheads, a faction of northern Democrats who had opposed the Civil War. Soon the donkey came to represent the entire party.

Nast also popularized the elephant as a Republican symbol, most famously in an 1874 cartoon in which the Democratic Party is actually a fox. But pachydermic portrayals of the GOP, founded in 1854, originated during the Civil War a decade earlier.

Why Oklahoma Republicans chose an eagle with wings spread instead of an elephant for their ballot symbol more than a century ago is unclear. A mild controversy arose in the 1990s when Ross Perot’s Reform Party chose an eagle’s head as its symbol.

The only statutory restrictions on ballot symbols are that they not include “the coat of arms or seal of Oklahoma or of the United States, or the respective flags thereof.”

No one stood up in the rooster’s defense at the convention, although the bull moose and the fighting kestrel had some support. Andrews acknowledged the switch is perhaps more whimsical than anything else, but said that’s OK.

“Some people said, ‘Why is this even on the agenda?’, but we need some of these lighter issues,” she said.

