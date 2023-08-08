An Oklahoma City law firm has been chosen to lead any legal action by the state arising from natural gas price manipulation during the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Tuesday.

Drummond said Foshee & Yaffe was chosen over two other firms that responded to a request for proposals — Ballard Spahr of Philadelphia and Paul LLP of Kansas City, Missouri.

“I was greatly impressed by the firm’s extensive experience and their demonstrated abilities to win favorable judgments on behalf of government clients,” Drummond said.

He announced last month that he would be pursuing legal action against unnamed companies he believed manipulated the energy markets during the deep cold snap. That caused a sharp rise in heating costs, which were ultimately passed along to taxpayers in the form of state-sanctioned bond issues to reimburse utilities.

Kansas recently filed a lawsuit similar to the one contemplated by Drummond.

