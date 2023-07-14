OKLAHOMA CITY — As Attorney General Gentner Drummond prepares to take over enforcement of laws regulating giant pharmacy benefit manager corporations, his office is staffing up.
Oklahoma AG staffing up to enforce laws on controversial pharmacy corporations
- Dale Denwalt The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
His successor will be current Oklahoma Department of Human Services Director Deborah Shropshire, serving in an interim capacity until the next…
Noting that the Governor's Office has hired outside legal counsel to defend Stitt and the compacts he signed, Gentner Drummond said he aims to…
Lawmakers last year passed House Bill 1711, which allows legally blind voters to request the electronic delivery of an absentee ballot.
A poll released last week but conducted in early June shows former President Donald Trump almost 10 points underwater with Oklahoma voters.
The Oklahoma governor's compact offer attempts to get tribal governments on record as not seeking to extend their taxing jurisdictions.