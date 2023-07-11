OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants to put an end to a 3-year-old legal battle over new tribal gaming compacts Gov. Kevin Stitt inked with four of the state's small tribal nations.

Drummond is asking legislative leaders to grant him permission to take over the state's handling of the case, which would significantly curb the governor's involvement in the litigation.

In a June 16 letter to GOP legislative leaders, Drummond said he wants to bring the lawsuit to an "expeditious end." Noting that the Governor's Office has hired outside legal counsel to defend Stitt and the compacts he signed, Drummond said he aims to "end the continued waste of State resources on this matter."

"The State of Oklahoma has been embroiled in legal controversy for over three years following Governor J. Kevin Stitt's unilateral action of negotiating illegal tribal compacts with four tribal communities in Oklahoma," Drummond wrote. "As determined by our Supreme Court, Governor Stitt's actions are in violation of Oklahoma law, and his attempts to seek federal bureaucratic authorization of those compacts resulted in a federal lawsuit … which Governor Stitt is currently defending in his official capacity (using the services of several Washington, D.C. and New York City law firms)."

Online news outlet NonDoc was the first to report on Drummond's letter.

Stitt spokeswoman Abegail Cave said Drummond was mistaken when he said the Governor's Office hired several law firms to help in this case. Stitt has retained one Washington, D.C., law firm, since the case is pending before the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, she said. Cave did not respond to a question about how much Stitt's office is paying his outside legal counsel.

At issue is a federal lawsuit the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi tribal nations filed against Stitt and the U.S. Department of the Interior alleging that Stitt violated the law when he signed four new gaming compacts with other tribes and that the federal government failed when it let the new compacts take effect through inaction.

When Stitt was trying to pressure the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole tribes into renegotiating their tribal gaming compacts, he signed new compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, the Comanche Nation, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

Legislative leaders sued Stitt over the new compacts. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in favor of the lawmakers, saying the four compacts were invalid because Stitt exceeded his authority when he approved new compacts without involvement from the Oklahoma Legislature. A previous attorney general's opinion also concluded that Stitt lacked the authority to enter into new compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation.

In a statement, Stitt's spokeswoman said state law backs up the governor's authority to negotiate the new compacts. She also questioned Drummond's motives in seeking to intervene in the ongoing litigation.

"The attorney general has no legal right to represent the Governor in this matter," Cave said. "Gentner Drummond is not Kevin Stitt’s lawyer. Attorney General Drummond’s job is to protect the people of Oklahoma, but if history is any indication, he will likely put the state’s interests aside and allow the people of Oklahoma and the smaller tribes (to) be steamrolled by the larger ones who have a stranglehold on the gaming market."

Drummond has vowed to mend the state's relationship with Oklahoma's tribes. Stitt has had a frosty relationship with many tribes since he unsuccessfully sought to renegotiate the state's tribal gaming compacts.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Drummond already has the power to intervene in the tribal gaming lawsuit.

The attorney general has the unilateral authority to take over the litigation regarding the compacts found to be invalid by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, McCall wrote in a June 26 letter to Drummond.

"If you, as the Attorney General, deem it in the best interest of the State of Oklahoma for you to intercede in this litigation then I and the citizens would expect you to do so, and the House will not interfere with that decision," McCall wrote.

A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate GOP caucus is reviewing Drummond's letter and discussing all options.

Drummond's letter comes as the Legislature is in the midst of a special legislative session in which tribal affairs have been a hot-button issue. The Legislature is set to reconvene sometime this month to address Stitt's vetoes of two bills that would extend the state's current tribal tobacco and motor vehicle registration compacts.

