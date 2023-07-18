OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is soliciting legal proposals to pursue litigation to recoup consumer costs associated with the February 2021 winter storm, he said Tuesday.
While Drummond said families and businesses are paying the price in the form of higher utility rates, he said the oil and gas industry and utilities are not to blame.
“But make no mistake: There are indeed guilty parties who are to blame,” Drummond said in a news conference Tuesday.
Several companies reaped billions of dollars at the expense of Oklahoma families and businesses, he said.
“The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable,” Drummond said. “The conduct in question is well outside the parameters and boundaries of ordinary capitalism.”
No potential defendants were named, but the complaint will detail what companies and individuals are responsible, Drummond said.
He said it appears that entities such as natural gas marketers were involved in a short squeeze prior to the storm in which the supply was restricted when the demand was the greatest.
“In this case, what it appears as though — as I mentioned a short squeeze — those who supply the gas manipulated the supply to reduce it in anticipation of our greatest need,” Drummond said. “So certainly, natural gas marketers can do it again, and I will sue them.”
Generally, most of the companies that manipulated the marketing price are outside Oklahoma, he said, adding that some are international companies.
The state could pursue numerous causes of action in a lawsuit that will be expensive and challenging, he said.
“I believe it is very likely that at this point significant legal action will be necessary to recover billions of dollars for Oklahoma ratepayers,” Drummond said.
He said the legal fees for the company selected will be capped at a reasonable amount.
He said he found no fault with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which approved the rate increases.
But “I am profoundly troubled by the pattern of conduct that I have discovered in the course of my review,” Drummond said.
If there is a financial recovery from those responsible, the Legislature should direct the money back to the Corporation Commission to reduce the burden on the ratepayer, Drummond said.
“It will probably be the most significant lawsuit filed by the state of Oklahoma,” he added.
Drummond’s announcement was welcome news for utility customers and AARP members in Oklahoma, said Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director.
“The companies who reaped billions of dollars on the backs on hard-working Oklahomans must be held accountable,” Voskuhl said. “Oklahoma utility customers want action to be taken against the companies who bilked customers out of billions of dollars in a matter of days.”
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
If you're on your phone, download it here now:
or Apple Store Google Play
Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa
Fire
Tulsa firefighters battle a blaze in the 1700 block of East Sixth Street on Tuesday. An office supply business burned, and the fire threatened a neighboring brewery and taproom.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Fire
A Tulsa Firefighter works at a fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
MIKE SIMONS
Fire
A Tulsa Firefighter works at the scene of a fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
MIKE SIMONS
Three Alarm Fire
Three alarm fire next to Marshall Brewing Co. at 1738 E. Sixth St. on Feb. 16, 2021.
MIKE SIMONS TULSA WORLD
Fire
Firefighters battle a three alarm fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Fire
A Tulsa Firefighter is covered in ice as he battles a 3-alarm fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fire
A Tulsa Firefighter is covered in ice as he battles a 3-alarm fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
FIRE
Icicles form on a the frozen helmet of a Tulsa Firefigther working the scene of a 3 alarm fire in the 1700 block of East 6th Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Travis Lawson pushes his daughter, Ruby, 16, both of Tulsa, down a hill while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Stephanie Lawson pushes her husband and daughter, Travis, and Rose, 6, all of Tulsa, down a hill while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Travis Lawson rides a sled down a hill with his daughter, Rose, 6, both of Tulsa, while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Travis Lawson cleans off his his daughter's, Rose, 6, both of Tulsa, gloves while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Travis Lawson pushes his daughter, Rose, 6, both of Tulsa, down a hill while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Rose and Ruby Lawson, 6 and 16, both of Tulsa, walk up snow covered steps while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
A glove sits in the snow by Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
A man carrying bags walks down a snow covered hill in Owen Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
A basketball hoop sits in a snow covered parking lot at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
A man walks up a snow covered hill in Owen Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Rose Lawson, 6, walks towards stairs with her mother, Stephanie, both of Tulsa, while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Rose Lawson, 6, walks towards stairs with her mother, Stephanie, both of Tulsa, while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Cold Weather
Rose Lawson, 6, of Tulsa, pulls her sled up a hill while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Weather
Micha Alexander and his daughter Ruby, 5, wreck while sledding in the snow at Harwelden Mansion Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
A worker walks on West 23rd Street near Maybelle Ave. in water from a broken line Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Layton Davis stands in the sun outside of his apartment building at 6th Street and Denver Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
An aerial view looking west on 14th Place from near Denver Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
An aerial of Tulsa blanketed in snow seen from near 14th Place and Denver Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
Looking south on Riverside Drive as snow blankets Tulsa near 31st Street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Snow covers Gathering Place Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Snow covers Gathering Place Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
The PSO Power Station the Arkansas River Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Midtown Tulsa, looking northeast from 31st Street and Boston Ave. is blanketed in snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Midtown Tulsa, looking northeast from 31st Street and Boston Ave. is blanketed in snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Tulsa is seen blanketed in snow with Veterans Park in the foreground Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Tulsa is seen blanketed in snow with Veterans Park in the foreground Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Tulsa is seen blanketed in snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
Sledders are seen at Harwelden Mansion Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Holly Refinery on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Weather
The Public Service Co of Oklahoma building on February 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Snow Weather
Ambulance heading to St. John Medical center near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Ambulances at the Emergency entrance to St. John Medical center near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Runner in a neighborhood near 19th and Peoria in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Ducks on the frozen Swan Lake in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Ducks on the frozen Swan Lake in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Ambulance heading to St. John Medical center near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Icicles form on a house near 21st and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Dana Davis walks her dogs Gigi and Rebel near 17th and Yorktown in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
A PSO truck drives through a neighborhood near 15th Street and Peoria Avenue during the frigid conditions on Feb. 16 last year. A PSO franchise agreement with the city of Tulsa is on the ballot Feb. 8.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Weather
PSO trucks drive through a neighborhood near 15th Street and Peoria Avenue on Tuesday.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Tulsa Fire engine driving to a call at 36th and Yale in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Snow Weather
Runners in a neighborhood near 17th and Peoria in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 16, 2021.
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World
Weather
Isaac Barger clears snow near his driveway near 46th and Sheridan on Feb. 15, 2021.
TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD
Snow Features
A snow plow clears the street at 13th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Marquette School snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
A truck drives in downtown headed to the inner dispersal loop in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
A man walks down the street at 13th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
A man walks down the street at 3rd and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Looking West on 21st St near Woodwrd Park after a snow storm in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
People try to unstick their car from the snow around Utica and Marshall in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Tony Dominguez shovels snow at a business around 21st and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Snow plows clears the street at Hillcrest Medical Center near 13th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Snow plows clears the street at Hillcrest Medical Center near 13th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 15, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow
Jeanette Griffith and her dog Flint walk in the snow near 21st Street and Florence Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Snow
Traffic drives west in the snow on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Snow
A Tulsa Transit bus travels in the snow east on Admiral Place just east of Harvard Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Motorists navigate snow covered roads on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Traffic heads toward downtown Tulsa on MLK Jr. Blvd as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
The single largest allocation was $12 million that Tulsa received specifically for rental assistance. The city is partnering with Tulsa County and Restore Home to distribute those funds.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A resident of Tulsa takes precautions against an icy windshield as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Weather
icicles form on a roof near 46th and Sheridan on Feb. 16, 2021.
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
Tulsa Weather
A city of Tulsa snow plow clears Harvard Avenue near 16th Street.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Bradley Scott, an employee of American Parking, clears snow from sidewalks outside a lot at Fourth Street and Boulder Avenues in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A single car travels east on I-244 near Lewis Ave. in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Snow covers city streets, including at 61st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa, as a winter storm moved into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday.
John Clanton photos, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A car left out in a winter storm is covered in snow in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Ice forms on a window in Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as arctic air and a storm system have combined to plunge wind chills to -12 degrees.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Snow flurries begin to accumulate on a car in south Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as a winter storm moves in to north east Oklahoma.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Tulsans awoke to light snow and frigid temperatures Sunday morning as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
12 months for just $29.99
Support local journalism made by the Tulsa World newsroom. Just $29.99 for 12 months for a digital-only subscription for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute: https://go.tulsaworld.com/april29
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!