OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the nation's highest court to review the case of an Oklahoma death-row inmate.

Drummond urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn an appeals court ruling unfavorable to Richard Glossip, saying the man who was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1997 death of an Oklahoma City motel owner deserves a new trial.

After the Supreme Court granted Glossip a temporary stay of execution on May 5, the inmate asked the court to reverse an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision upholding his murder conviction.

Glossip's attorneys hope the Supreme Court will vacate their client's conviction, potentially setting the stage for a new trial after he has spent roughly 25 years on death row.

Glossip has found an unlikely ally in Drummond.

After commissioning an independent review of Glossip's case, Drummond urged the Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn Glossip's conviction — a recommendation they rejected. Drummond also advocated for Glossip during a Pardon and Parole Board hearing in which the board deadlocked on a vote to grant clemency.

“After careful consideration — including a thorough review by an independent counsel — the State came to the conclusion that because of mistakes made by prosecutors before and during Glossip’s trial, ensuring that justice is done in this case requires a retrial," Drummond wrote in his brief to the Supreme Court.

DAs share concerns on Oklahoma AG's handling of death penalty case Former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said Gentner Drummond needs pursue the jury’s decision and accused the AG of providing more fodder to attack the death penalty in general.

The Attorney General's Office hired former prosecutor Rex Duncan to review Glossip's case, and Duncan found a litany of errors that cast doubt on Glossip's conviction. A second review of the case by a Texas law firm also concluded that Glossip was wrongfully convicted.

Glossip has long maintained that he was framed for the beating death of his former boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Glossip’s attorneys claim that their client was set up by motel maintenance man Justin Sneed, who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty himself. Sneed's testimony at Glossip's trial was key to the state's case against Glossip. Sneed is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Members of the Van Treese family and the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association have urged the Supreme Court to let Glossip's execution move forward, saying there is "overwhelming evidence of guilt." The parties argue in a friend of the court brief that the U.S. Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to review Glossip's case.

The family members and prosecutors wrote in their brief that Glossip is asking the U.S. Supreme Court “to adopt the novel theory that, when a state Attorney General personally disagrees with a decision below, that unhappiness trumps all other procedural requirements."

Both reviews of Glossip's case cast doubt on Sneed’s credibility as a key witness at the trial. The reviews also noted that some evidence in the case was lost or destroyed and that other errors could have resulted in the jury's having reasonable doubt about guilt.

New evidence that has come to light through the reviews of Glossip's case likely would have been enough to persuade the jury to reject the death penalty, Drummond said.

However, Drummond also has said he is not contending that Glossip is innocent of the murder-for-hire killing of Van Treese.

Glossip has had nine execution dates and has been mere hours away from dying by lethal injection on three separate occasions.

Prison officials halted his scheduled execution in 2015 after they realized they had received the wrong lethal drug. That incident helped spur an almost seven-year moratorium on executions in the state.

Glossip was scheduled to be executed in May before the Supreme Court issued the stay.

It's unclear how quickly the Supreme Court could make a decision in Glossip's case.

