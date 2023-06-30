OKLAHOMA CITY — A state investigation into the McCurtain County sheriff, reportedly one of several local officials caught on tape making racist comments and discussing murdering two reporters, has found no grounds for his removal from office.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's probe into Sheriff Kevin Clardy found no evidence of criminal misconduct or other acts that would be statutory grounds to remove the embattled official from elected office.

The McCurtain Gazette-News this spring published articles alleging that Clardy and several other local officials were caught on audio tape discussing killing two local journalists and lynching Black people. The newspaper also published audio recordings of said conversation.

McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings, whom the newspaper alleged was part of the conversation, resigned shortly after the incident became national news. Clardy, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and Sheriff's Office Investigator Alicia Manning — the other parties who allegedly were part of the conversation — resisted calls for their resignations.

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office accused a Gazette-News journalist of illegally recording the conversation. The office also alleged that the audio recording was altered, a claim the journalist has denied.

After Clardy resisted calls for his resignation, Gov. Kevin Stitt asked Drummond to investigate whether the sheriff could be forcibly removed from office.

The governor stands by his call for Clardy to resign, said Stitt spokesman Abegail Cave.

“Sheriff Kevin Clardy has a duty to protect and serve the people of McCurtain County,” she said in a statement. “Instead, he chose to brazenly advocate for violence against Black Oklahomans and members of the media. He failed to ‘keep and preserve the peace’ of McCurtain County — a duty with which McCurtain County voters entrusted him. This is a willful neglect of duty.”

Clardy did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Although the outcome of the investigation may be frustrating, inaction is the only appropriate conclusion under the law, Drummond wrote in a letter to Stitt.

“There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation," Drummond wrote. "Oftentimes the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgotten. Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive.”

Ultimately, McCurtain County voters will decide whether Clardy remains in office, Drummond wrote.

He encouraged Stitt to use his bully pulpit to advocate for a change in leadership in the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.

“You have demonstrated a formidable ability to endorse candidates who go on to win their elections," Drummond wrote. "If you are resolved to see a new person serving in that office, then I encourage you to identify and endorse a candidate in the upcoming election."

County sheriffs across the state will be up for reelection next year.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.