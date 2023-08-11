Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, said Friday that he is not seeking a third term in 2024.

Newhouse, whose district covers Bixby, south Tulsa, and parts of Jenks and Glenpool, was first elected in 2016 and then ran unopposed in 2020.

“Serving in our Oklahoma Legislature has been both rewarding and demanding, and I’m grateful to my constituents who entrusted me to represent them,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse is a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and currently is serving on Reserve military orders to Fleet Cyber Command, the Navy’s presence at the National Security Agency outside Washington, D.C.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Senate District 25. I look forward to serving them and my country in a new role,” Newhouse said. “I will continue to work closely with my constituents and my fellow members as I complete my eighth and final year in the Oklahoma Senate.”

He added that this is his first assignment to a government intelligence agency.

Newhouse’s 23-year military career included combat missions as a Navy carrier pilot during the Iraq War and several recent deployments with U.S. Special Operations to Africa, including Niger, Libya and Somalia.

The filing period for next year's state elections is April 3-5.

The district has 31,097 registered Republicans, 12,219 Democrats, 10,093 independents and 559 Libertarians.

