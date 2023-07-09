OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond resident Hannah Dangle registered to vote as soon as she turned 18 years old and was eager to cast her first ballot.

But a few years later, the 23-year-old regular voter unexpectedly lost her sight as a result of radiation treatments she received after being diagnosed with cancer.

She hasn’t cast a ballot since.

“I’m scared to go and vote,” she said. “Just asking for assistance, there’s a level of independency that’s just not there. I want to boldly and independently cast my ballot without having the whole world, or even just one other person, know.”

Dangle, an assistive technology trainer at the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, said she’s thrilled about a new law that will allow her to receive an electronic ballot at home that she can fill out using software that will read the text out loud.

The change will allow her to privately and independently mark her ballot. Dangle said she would need help from her husband if she were to request a traditional paper absentee ballot.

Dangle said she’s lucky to have family nearby who could help her fill out a paper ballot, but not everyone who is blind has that kind of local support network, she said.

Oklahoma lawmakers last year passed House Bill 1711, which allows legally blind voters to request the electronic delivery of an absentee ballot. That measure is one of more than 50 new laws that took effect July 1.

More than 130,000 Oklahomans are visually impaired or legally blind, according to the American Foundation for the Blind. How many of those residents are eligible to vote is not known.

The Oklahoma State Election Board is still working on implementing the new law, and agency spokeswoman Misha Mohr couldn’t say how soon blind voters will be able to request electronic ballots.

“We’re in the process of looking at how that procedure will work, so we’re just a little ways out from getting that system implemented,” Mohr said.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, co-authored the legislation, which was requested by a blind voter from Mustang.

Rosino said the time was also right for the change because there’s a national push to make voting more accessible for visually impaired citizens.

“We want everybody to vote,” he said. “We want everybody to have that access, and you try to remove as many barriers as you can for people with disabilities.”

A retired U.S. Navy officer, Rosino compared the new system to the process in which absentee ballots are sent to members of the military who are serving overseas.

Once a blind voter completes an electronic ballot with the help of screen reader software, the voter will print the marked ballot and mail it to the county election board, Rosino said.

Ultimately, the new law gives blind voters the ability and dignity to cast a ballot on their own, he said.

“Nobody wants to go into a voting booth or get their ballot and they can’t read it and somebody has to tell them how to do it,” Rosino said.

When it comes to in-person voting, visually impaired voters are allowed to have someone assist them in the voting booth. All Oklahoma polling places are also equipped with assistive technology that reads ballot choices to blind voters.

Some voters take for granted that they have the ability to easily walk into their polling place, check boxes on a ballot, scan their ballot and walk out, Dangle said.

For blind people, being able to cast an electronic ballot means more than numbers on a vote tally at the end of election night.

“It’s so much more than that,” Dangle said. “It’s independency.”







