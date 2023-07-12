OKLAHOMA CITY — A task force created by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday aims to find solutions for criminal justice reform by identifying strategies to reduce crime and recidivism while enhancing public safety.

The Modernized Operations through Data and Evidenced-based Restoration Now — MODERN — Justice Task Force is a rare joint initiative that will have Stitt's office, the Oklahoma Legislature and state court officials working together.

“Today, we’re taking concrete steps towards a safer, smarter, and more efficient justice system in Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a news release. “With all three branches of government working together, we’re demonstrating to all four million Oklahomans the state’s commitment to strengthening public safety while ensuring our justice system works fairly and efficiently.”

Over the next five months, the task force will review Oklahoma jail data and evaluate criminal justice reform strategies implemented in other states that have found more cost-effective solutions to protecting public safety, according to the news release. The 11-member task force will make recommendations to the Legislature before the 2024 legislative session begins in February.

The task force will also seek public input from across the state.

The launch of the task force comes after state officials requested support from the Crime and Justice Institute and the Public Safety Performance Project under the federal government's Justice Reinvestment Initiative. This allows state government officials seeking to review their criminal justice systems to get assistance from the federal government, Pew Charitable Trusts, and Arnold Ventures, a philanthropic institution that prioritizes criminal justice reform.

The task force will help generate policy ideas by and for Oklahomans while ensuring that safety and security remain the state's top priority, said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

“After years of focusing on statewide efforts, we’ve realized the extent of the strain our jails and sheriffs are facing, and understand that reforms are needed," McCall said in a statement. "By investing time and energy through the Task Force process, we can be smart about local criminal justice in ways that will ensure we are being right on crime, while at the same time providing help to those who need it."

Members of the task force will include state lawmakers, Stitt's secretary of public safety, the head of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the administrative director of the courts system, a district attorney, a retired judge, a public defender, a local sheriff, a victim's advocate and someone with knowledge of successful diversion programs.

A spokesman for Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he is pleased that the task force will include law enforcement professionals such as county sheriffs and district attorneys.

They "have a unique understanding of what reforms are in the best interest of public safety," said Drummond spokesman Phil Bacharach.

When Stitt was first running for governor, he vowed to improve Oklahoma’s incarceration rate, which was then the worst in the nation.

Early in his first term, Stitt created the Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform — RESTORE — Task Force, which made criminal justice reform recommendations on how the state could lower incarceration rates, reduce recidivism and establish more diversion programs. Stitt has similar goals for the MODERN Justice Task Force.

At times, large-scale criminal justice reforms have not been an easy sell in the Legislature. A multi-year attempt to rewrite the state's criminal code has stalled in the Legislature the past two years.

But a bipartisan group of state lawmakers in 2019 passed legislation to make retroactive criminal justice reforms approved by voters under State Question 780, which reclassified some drug possession and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. That law resulted in a mass commutation in which hundreds of low-level offenders were released from prison.

The task force will submit a report detailing its findings and recommendations by Dec. 29.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.