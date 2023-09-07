Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent selection for his Native American liaison said he hopes to represent an olive branch for tribal citizens.

Stitt on Tuesday named Wes Nofire to the $100,000-a-year, non-Cabinet post.

“I am really looking forward to work for all Oklahomans and the governor’s office and be that olive branch to tribal citizens and their elected officials,” Nofire said.

Nofire, who grew up outside Tahlequah, is a retired boxer and former member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council. He works in real estate.

He said his time in boxing broadened his perspective on politics.

“It just isn’t in the form of government,” Nofire said. “It is in everything, and there are politics in boxing.

“There is politics in business, and I learned a lot in that field. It was an enjoyable time of being able to come from in the middle of nowhere where I grew up at to be able to make it to the national stage.”

The appointment comes as Stitt’s relationship with the tribes has gotten progressively worse.

Stitt and the tribes have disagreed on gaming and other compacts and the legal implications of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision called McGirt. The decision held the reservations in eastern Oklahoma were never de-established for the purposes of prosecution of major crimes.

In 2019, former Rep. Lisa Billy, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, resigned as Stitt’s secretary of Native American Affairs, saying Stitt is “committed to an unnecessary conflict” with the state’s tribal governments and “remained intent on breaking faith with them.”

During a Wednesday interview, Nofire declined to give his opinion on McGirt or the compacts.

Nofire made a failed attempt at Congress and to unseat Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“Wes Nofire’s brief time in elected office was marked by hostility toward Cherokee tribal sovereignty, a lack of understanding broadly of the issues facing Indian Country, his peddling of conspiracy theories about the Cherokee Nation, which can only be described as unhinged,” Hoskin said.

“Clearly, Chief Hoskin and I disagree,” Nofire said. “After all, I did oppose him often while on the council.”

He said hopefully he and Hoskin can put their differences aside and focus on the citizens.

While on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, Nofire sponsored 60 pieces of legislation, he said.

“But my strength was in legislation I opposed,” he said.

He said he stood by his constituents’ views even at times when it wasn’t popular with Hoskin.

“I am proud to have stood my ground for the people for those four years on the council,” he said.

He said while on the council, he focused on accountability and transparency.

Nofire said he met Stitt around 2021.

“We had some mutual friends in common, and I wanted to know more about him and his position on things and likewise,” Nofire said.

Nofire is married with three children. ​

