An attempt to turn a hearing on child care into an indictment of a children's book went sideways on U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Wednesday when his "I don't want reality" rejoinder to a panelist and the resulting laughter went viral.

And not, for the most part, in a good way.

Republican Senator declares, “I don’t want reality”. Uproarious laughter ensues. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/OgRqY1awlc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 31, 2023

Mullin was participating in a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on child care access and affordability when he held up the book "Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race."

Among those recommending or reviewing "Our Skin" favorably have been the American Library Association, the National Council of Teachers of English, Parents Magazine, the School Library Journal and the Association for Library Service to Children.

Mullin objected to the passage: "A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race. They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier, and that they deserve more than everybody else.”

He then compared the song "Jesus Loves the Little Children" — "Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight" — and demanded of the four panelists which was more appropriate.

A fairly common tactic of Mullin and other lawmakers is to try to force witnesses into yes-no/either-or answers and then cut them off when a witness attempts a more nuanced response.

Cheryl Morman, president of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Association, said, "First, it is important that we teach Jesus, and Jesus is what we teach. But the reality is …”

"But do you think …," cut in Mullin.

“Could she answer the question, please,” said Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I don’t want reality!” Mullin said.

This brought a round of laughter and someone saying, “Got it on tape.”

Mullin, momentarily puzzled by the reaction, rolled his eyes, said, "Misspoke," and continued his questioning.

Mullin began his allotted time by saying he and his wife, Christie Mullin, tried 14 years ago to provide child care to employees of their plumbing company but gave up because of the cost and red tape.

"Finding ways to soften regulations while still keeping our kids safe," Mullin said, would be a way to lower costs and increase access.

He then veered off into what he said is an attempt to "federalize" the education system and "move more toward socialism."

This was a jab at Sanders, with whom he frequently spars over Sanders' socialist leanings and critiques of capitalism.

Mullin concluded by tying the passage from "Our Skin" to a quote attributed to Joseph Stalin: "Education is a weapon whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.”

Notably, given the subject matter, the quote is quite similar to one often attributed to Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

