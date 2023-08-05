Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three of Oklahoma’s seven congressional Republicans quickly jumped to former President Donald Trump’s defense following his indictment on conspiracy and obstruction charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, while a fourth offered a delayed, muted reaction.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin predicted that Trump will seek revenge should he be elected president again in 2024.

“The left should be very concerned for someone like Trump to get back in the office because they have done so much to him and they just wouldn’t possibly leave him alone,” Mullin said on Fox radio. “You better believe that he’s going to be going after all these individuals that have been going after him, not just because they had that perspective, but from the perspective of saying, ‘Fair is fair. We’re going to hold you accountable for everything that you did wrong.’”

First District Congressman Kevin Hern tweeted: “The witch hunt against Trump continues: he was just indicted again.

“Biden said at the beginning of his term that unity is the way forward. I have yet to see him take even one step toward that goal. His admin’s pursuit of this witch hunt only serves to further divide the country.”

Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen called the charges “bogus” and again turned his attention to President Joe Biden’s son.

“A day after Hunter Biden’s former business partner testified to Congress that Joe Biden was on more than 20 calls with his son’s business partners, President Trump is indicted yet again on bogus charges,” Brecheen said. “This is a politically calculated distraction purposely occurring because of Biden’s growing number of scandals.”

Asked on KOTV about the situation, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Trump seemed to have been indicted for having “bad advisers.”

The indictment lists six unnamed conspirators it says worked with Trump to spread false information and coerce others into trying to fraudulently overturn elections in several key states. It also says other advisers told him he was wrong and that what he was doing was dangerous.

According to a transcript of an interview with congressional witness Devon Archer, Hunter Biden sometimes put then-Vice President Joe Biden on speaker phone while meeting with business clients, but nothing of consequence was ever discussed.

Some Republicans say that’s enough to show improper involvement of Joe Biden in his son’s business dealings.

Besides the most recent federal indictment, Trump faces more than 40 counts in Florida federal court related to his improper possession of federal documents and 34 New York state charges for altering financial documents, and he is under investigation for election tampering in Georgia.

Video: The legal troubles of former U.S. President Donald Trump